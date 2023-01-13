ELIZABETHTOWN — The United Church of Christ of Elizabethtown (UCC) and the First Congregational Church of Lewis (FCCL) welcomed their new pastor, Rev. Bryan Bond, at his first service, which was followed by a coffee hour.
Rev. Bond got an inauspicious welcome, which he took in stride, as the night before his first sermon the odor of oil was detected in the UCC church due to faulty ventilation and thus his baptism of sorts was held in the parish hall.
However, the service went smoothly from the start with Rev. Bond warmly greeting every parishioner as he introduced himself.
RAG DOLL MORALS
The message entitled, “Rag Doll,” set the tone of Rev. Bond’s fervent beliefs. It revolved around a man attired in what many consider shabby vestments who was not embraced when attending a church. Rev. Bond read James 2:1-17, which in essence invites believers to examine their relationships with one another, particularly along class lines, and their willingness to put their faith into action.
LEARNED ABOUT AREA
Rev. Bond considers himself a people person, easy to talk with and anxious to join in our rural small-town environment.
On an earlier visit to learn about the area and people, several parishioners took him to numerous local sites.
In addition, Rev. Bond did research on his own, becoming aware of out-of-the way locations such as Betty Beaver’s truck stop in Lewis. While in the Adirondacks, Rev. Bond is looking forward to taking part in outdoor activities such as snowshoeing and kayaking and also considers himself as a pop music and sports trivia aficionado.
Though Rev. Bond is an ordained Presbyterian minister, this is accepted by the United Church of Christ Conference. His education includes a BA in history, MA in education, and M of Divinity. Rev. Bond had been serving an urban church in Kansas City, Missouri.
Originally from Knoxville, Tenn., Rev. Bond served a small, rural church in New York’s Finger Lakes Region for six years, and feels familiar with country living as well as the cold and snow.
BOND BACKGROUND
As for Rev. Bond’s describing his background, “I was sort of late entering the ministry. I didn’t go to seminary until I was 31. Prior to going to seminary, I was teaching middle school in Little Rock, and also heading up a high school group at a local church. It was in that experience of doing youth work that I found, with certainty, that I had, not only a gift with people in general, but also a gift in communicating God’s grace to people effectively. So off to seminary I went.”
Relating past experiences, Rev. Bond said that among the, “good, in the role of a pastor, were my three years doing campus ministry at Tennessee Tech University from 2006-2009, and my last pastoral stint before coming here which was doing urban ministry in a tough, economically needy part of Kansas City. These scenarios might be considered polar opposites, but both extremely fulfilling in their own way.”
Looking forward to his tenure at UCC and FCL Rev. Bond stated, “Obviously, it would be very nice for the church to grow numerically; mainly so that we could have more hands on deck to serve and love our neighbors better. I also want to introduce, or re-introduce to everyone, the Jesus who liberates the oppressed and marginalized of this world, and who prioritizes the economically poor. To me, that’s what it’s all about.”
In addition, Rev. Bond said, “But mainly, I am here to be a pastor to the amazing folks of Elizabethtown and Lewis; to cry with, laugh with, dream with, and do life with them as I try to represent the unconditionally merciful heart of God to them as best I can. I don’t want to have any litmus tests or hidden agendas with regards to our church. We will truly be welcoming and affirming to all who enter our doors. The only thing that I know with any certainty is that we exist to love our neighbors as we love ourselves. That’s the goal. That’s my mission statement.”
REPLACES REV. SHAW
Rev. Bond replaces Rev. Fred Shaw who for 32 years had been the longest serving minister in the histories of the two churches.
Rev. Bond’s wife, Lisa, and their daughter, Chloe Grace, will be joining him as soon as Grace’s school year is over in Kansas City.
Services for both churches will be held at 10:00 Sunday mornings at the UCC in Elizabethtown during January, and at FCCL at 10:00 in February. Rev. Bond may be reached at: 931-644-0372 or email at: agawela23@gmail.com.
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrambler@gmail.com
