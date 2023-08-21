PLATTSBURGH — A change in scenery is coming for the next Walk With a Doc, a monthly opportunity to take steps toward a healthier lifestyle.
The walk, offered by the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Family Medicine Center (FMC), will take place Saturday, August 26 at 10 a.m. outside the YMCA on the Oval.
Alyssa Sethi, DO, a Family Medicine Resident, is leading the event. She will discuss how to manage back pain.
Good walking shoes and weather appropriate attire are recommended. In case of inclement weather, the group will meet at the food court of the Champlain Centre Mall and walk inside. It is free and open to all.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), walking provides numerous benefits to overall health. It helps decrease the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular disease while also improving mental health.
Walk With A Doc takes place on the fourth Saturday of every month at 10 a.m. Funded by The Foundation of CVPH and its generous donors, the CVPH program is one of 418 nationwide and 32 countries around the world.
No registration is required, however, first time participants are required to complete a waiver. For more information, contact CVPH Family Medicine Residency Coordinator Heather Lacey at (518) 314-3868 or hlacey@cvph.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.