ALBANY — A newly-signed state law makes it much easier to open midwife-staffed birth centers by clearing away bureaucratic obstacles for them to become certified in New York.
The restrictions had left women without the option of choosing a birthing center facility even though across the country they have attained "an extraordinary safety record," said Assemblyman Richard Gottfried, D-Manhattan, chairman of the Assembly Health Committee and one of the legislation's prime sponsors.
"This bill cuts through a lot of those unnecessary and counter-productive restrictions," Gottfried said.
The measure passed both houses of the Legislature unanimously. It was signed into law over the weekend by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
CERTIFICATE OF NEED
Before the law took effect, organizations seeking to open a birthing center in New York had to be approved for a certificate of need by the state Department of Health.
Advocates for the measure say the legislation will allow a national entity, the Commission for the Accreditation of Birth Centers, to satisfy what has been the state certification process, as is already done in some other states.
The reviews involved in the accreditation include an examination of the facility design, staff competency, client experience and financial management plans.
"It is the gold standard of any state's birth center licensure process," two midwife advocates, Whitney Hall, president of New York State Birth Center Association, and Casey Selzer, former co-chair of New York City Midwives, said in a letter to Hochul.
MATERNAL MORTALITY
The opening of birth centers in New York is one way to reverse the "maternity mortality crisis" in the state, said Sen. Gustavo Rivera, the chairman of the Senate Health Committee.
He was alluding to statistics from the federal Centers for Disease Control showing Black women are more than three times likely to die during childbirth than their white counterparts.
According to research published last year by the Aspen Institute, a think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C., midwives in most industrialized countries generally play a more prominent role in births than in the United States.
