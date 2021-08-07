PLATTSBURGH – The children's book realm tilted during the COVID-19 pandemic like everything else, and some changes remain.
“Normally, as a children's author, I spend much of my school year traveling around the country and even internationally visiting schools and libraries to talk to kids about books and writing,” Kate Messner, an award-winning children's book author and former educator from Plattsburgh, said.
“And of course, that came to a screeching halt in March of 2020. But along with other authors, I have been transitioning to virtual author visits.”
ZOOM LAND
The Plattsburgh author has visited a lot of classroom and libraries via Zoom and hosted author-visits webinars for kids and families.
“When the pandemic first started, everybody was concerned about what that would mean for book sales since so many bookstores had to close,” she said.
“But what we found out is that with children's book there was even more of a need. Many families were buying books to help get through the lockdown. That's where we turn when we're bored or upset. Books can provide a distraction and take us away a little bit. So I think that was a very comforting thing for many families and many kids during the pandemic to have books for kids.”
Book sales for children's book were okay.
“Thankfully, our local bookstores are doing alright. I know it was tough on a lot of bookstores, though.”
MAKING LEMONADE
Lockdown was not a slow down for the prolific author.
“History Smashers: The American Revolution,” published by Random House, came out on July 20.
“It's book five in this graphic nonfiction series aimed at unraveling the myths kids sometimes learn about history and tackles everything from Paul Revere's famous midnight ride (which didn't happen quite the way it's described in the famous poem!) to the heroics of Black and Native soldiers, which were largely ignored at the time,” Messner said.
“This one has cover art by Dylan Meconis and interior illustrations by Justin Greenwood.”
Messner has a busy fall, with four new books on the way after the new school year begins.
The roster includes:
“Over and Under the Canyon, “illustrated by Christopher Silas Neal and published by Chronicle Books, is the latest in our award-winning nature picture book series and takes readers on a journey to explore the wildlife of a desert canyon.
“It's based on Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in Southern California, where I visited and did research,” Messner said.
“The release date is Sept. 7. All of those books sort of encourage kids to go out and appreciate nature and pay attention to the wildlife around them.”
Messner has two books that drop on Oct. 5.
“History Smashers: Plagues and Pandemics” will be book six in the series, and it explores pandemics through history, going all the way back to the Plague of Athens and the Black Death and all the way up to modern outbreaks like COVID-19.
“I was writing this book all through 2020, and it was both fascinating and challenging to be writing about history as it happened when I was working on those later chapters,” Messner said.
“This book in the series has cover art by Dylan Meconis and interior illustrations by Falynn Koch.”
The second book, “Tracking Tortoises: The Mission to Save a Galápagos Giant,” published by Millbrook Press, is about a team of researchers using modern technology to track these amazing creatures and learn more about their migration routes.
“My son Jake, who's a photographer as well as a radio frequency engineer, took the photographs for this book during a research trip we took to the Galápagos in the summer of 2019,” Messner said.
“I'm really excited that this one will be published with both English and Spanish versions available, so the kids of Galápagos will be able to read it, too.”
Messner finishes the year with a Dec. 14 release of her fourth book in the “Fergus and Zeke” easy reader series.
These are stories about two classroom mice who love to do everything the kids do in school, from taking field trips to doing science experiments.
The new book is “Fergus and Zeke and the 100th Day of School” illustrated by Heather Ross and published by Candlewick.
“Those are for kids just learning to read on their own,” Messner said.
For more information, go to: www.katemesser.com
