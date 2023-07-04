PLATTSBURGH — The inaugural Dr. David Anderson Memorial Hoops for Hope basketball tournament is set to tip off on Saturday, July 15 at noon at the YMCA on the Oval.
The event features a full day of 3-on-3, co-ed basketball with round-robin play and playoffs. There will also be food, non-alcoholic beverages donated by Pepsi and prizes available.
The tournament honors the memory of Dr. David Anderson, a past faculty member of the CVPH Family Medicine Residency who recently passed away.
“Dr. Anderson was a beloved husband, father, teacher and physician. He was passionate about teaching, and everything he did as a doctor was centered around the patient,” Joey Rothstein, MD, event organizer who is completing his residency this month at CVPH, said.
“Even in his final days, when I saw him in the hospital, he was teaching me. He meant so much to all of us at the Residency, and we want to make sure that his values always live on.”
Interested players can sign up right now by visiting The Foundation of CVPH’s tournament website: https://www.cvph.org/Foundation/3on3hoopsforhope. The cost is $40 per person, with a six person team maximum.
Proceeds benefit the CVPH Family Medicine Residency, which trains family physicians in a non-competitive setting to excel in the leadership of high-quality and high value, patient-centered care for people of all ages in their communities.
“The Residency does a tremendous job preparing physicians for a career dedicated to helping patients enjoy the quality of life they are seeking while meeting their health goals,” Dr. Rothstein said.
“It is a vital part of the community. I can’t think of a better way of supporting the Residency than by bringing people together for a fun day that will be filled with exercise by playing basketball. And that support will ensure that we can continue to bring top-notch physicians to the region while providing them the best education and state-of-the-art equipment to provide the care our patients need.”
Dr. Rothstein added the tournament is a great opportunity for people in the community to get to know those who are caring for them in a more comfortable setting.
“The best medicine happens when you have an open relationship and you feel extremely comfortable with your physician. So, that’s what we’re trying to foster here, through a fun game like basketball, far away from the exam room. We’re really hoping to bridge the two worlds, and I think this tournament can help with that,” Dr. Rothstein said.
For more information, contact Dr. Rothstein at jrothstein@cvph.org or The Foundation of CVPH Events & Special Projects Manager Michelle Senecal at msenecal@cvph.org.
