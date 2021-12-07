PLATTSBURGH – Edith O'Connell sat on the throne in the Senior Center Studio Salon Tuesday afternoon under the deft hands of cosmetologist Lisa Dupree.
Hair has always been her thing, and for the last three months she's been building a new clientele at the Plattsburgh salon.
Many people don't realize the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County, located at 5139 North Catherine St., has this offering down the hall and around the corner on the first floor level of the Senior Center.
The North Country native first studied her trade at what was then CV-Tech and finished her certification in Massachusetts.
A hairdresser for 22 years, she has also practiced in Massachusetts and Virginia.
“I absolutely love it,” Dupree said.
“So I work here, and I also work at Joe's Barbershop in the Skyway Plaza. I got blessed with that job. I got lucky with both by coincidence. I've always done hair. That's all I know. That's all I love. I love my ladies. I love what I do here. It's just been a blessing in disguise. I just have a great time."
Her clientele are mainly senior women, who have gotten to know her expertise as well as her dog, Charlie.
“I like my ladies,” she said.
“They are dependable. They are reliable. They are lovely. They're great. It's funny because I also see the opposite of that. I see a lot of the older men at the barbershop, which I have been trying to tell them to come here. A lot of people in the community don't know about the Senior Center, and I try to tell them as much as I can.”
Dupree's salon hours are between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“I also just started a punch card, so do the 10th service and get something free on the 10th service,” she said.
“I do everything. I color. I wax. I perm. I do nails. I do mini facials. I do almost everything. I do chemicals, wash-and-sets, haircuts.”
Dupree uses Paul Mitchell products.
“I live it,” she said.
“I love it. I breathe it. I use it. It's my thing. It's for all ethnicities. It's for all hair types. They are all into the natural thing. So I never had anybody have a problem with it, become allergic on them. Nothing. I even use it on my dog. Shout-out to Paul Mitchell. They have a dog shampoo that's wonderful. They have a whole line for dogs.”
Clair Radz was her last client Tuesday afternoon.
“That looks good, Clair,” Dupree said.
“Let me see."
“Okay," Radz said.
“You want a little spray or now,” Dupree said.
“Do you like spray?”
“Yeah, usually,” Radz said.
“Let's do a little spray?” Dupree said.
Pffft. Pffft. Pfttt.
