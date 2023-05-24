PAUL SMITHS — After graduating from Paul Smith’s College on Sunday, Smitties and their families flooded out of the Saunders Sports Complex gymnasium into the sunshine. Concerns about the challenged state of the college couldn’t cast a dark cloud on their day.
The commencement capped off a busy year at the college, with multiple leadership changes; a proposed acquisition by the educational nonprofit Fedcap still under review; staffing cuts through attrition; and a recent report that the college was forming a “closing plan” that caused a stir, which PSC interim President Dan Kelting called “erroneous.”
‘CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’
Several graduates who spoke with the Enterprise on Sunday said they don’t see their new alma mater closing anytime soon. and what concerns they did have with the institution were more social than financial.
“I’m going to be cautiously optimistic that we keep being an institution,” graduate Alyssa Myruski said.
There’s been much uncertainty with the “mixed messages” going around in news stories, she said, but she’s not concerned about PSC closing. Myruski did say the college could do more to make students feel safe, which she feels would help attract and keep students.
She said when they’re out in the woods, and when they’re walking across campus, it’s an isolated place and people sometimes feel unsafe because of “conflicts” around campus.
2021 WALK-OUT
Myruski she was part of the student walk-out and protests in October 2021, during which students left classes in protest over the former administration’s handling of accusations of racism and sexual assault. She said she was glad students organized like this, but she added that there is still a lot more for them to do.
She wants her alma mater to have “a community that enforces being respectful to each other.”
Marquise Mellette said he hopes the best for the college, as it gave him opportunity he feels he wouldn’t have gotten elsewhere.
‘IT’LL BE ALRIGHT’
Coming from the “inner city” Bronx to play basketball at Paul Smith’s College, he said it was nice to have a change of scenery in PSC’s natural landscape. Mellette said he found mentors and peers, got involved in the community and came out with an associate of science degree in integrative studies.
Alyssah Lanning said she was excited for the college’s future with the programs it plans to build with Fedcap when its acquisition by the educational nonprofit is approved. She said everyone hates their college at some point, but, she said she can’t complain too much. Not everyone gets to attend college on a lake.
Lanning did wish the administration would communicate with students more about the big news on campus, but said they’ve been doing better recently.
“It’ll be alright,” Jacob Albertine said. He said he enjoyed his time at PSC. He “can’t argue” with 14,000 acres of campus, he said, and had advice for future generations of Smitties.
“Don’t get stuck on the couch,” Albertine said.
