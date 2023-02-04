PLATTSBURGH — Feb. 1, 2023 marked the 20th anniversary of the STS-107 Space Shuttle Columbia disaster that claimed the life of Payload Commander Michael P. Anderson, who was born on Christmas Day 1959 at the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base Hospital. Anderson was stationed here when he was selected by NASA for Astronaut School. A new exhibit on Anderson is on display in the lobby of the Clinton County Government Center.
FOREVER PLATTSBURGH
His ties to Plattsburgh are forever as he was born the son of Bobbie and Barbara Anderson at the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base Hospital on Christmas Day 1959.
His monumental mural, painted by renowned artist Brendon Palmer-Angell, another native son, is suspended above the Westelcom building at 23 Durkee St.
The “Reach for the Stars: the Michael Anderson Mural,” created in the fall of 2020, was a collaboration between Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art Project, Fesette Realty, Clinton County Historical Association and Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum.
Now, there is a display in the lobby of the Clinton County Government Center to honor Anderson and his shuttle mates – Rick Husband, Commander; William C. McCool, Pilot; David M. Brown, Mission Specialist 1; Kalpana Chawla, Mission Specialist 2; Laurel Clark, Mission Specialist 4; and Ilan Ramon, Payload Specialist 1, who perished when the shuttle disintegrated on re-entry on their final mission, Feb. 1., 2003.
ALWAYS THAT UNKNOWN
“It’s a joint effort with the Clinton County Historical Association,” Col. (USAF Retired) Joseph B. McNichols Jr. said.
“Michael was one of my guys. His dad was also one of our Maintenance NCOs. Mike was born Christmas Day in ‘59 at the Base Hospital. You can’t get anymore native than that. I was happy to put up that display. Michael was the 380th Air Refueling Wing Chief of Tactics. I was the Operations Group Commander. He was the guy who went up and taught all the kids how to do the different things not necessarily covered in the checklist.
“He was such a smart guy as in intellectually, but he was also probably the nicest person in the world. I don’t particularly enjoy talking to people I know are significantly smarter than I am. Anybody that paid any attention to him, hey, this guy knows what he is saying. He was a pretty slick operator. He was a good one.”
Anderson was the only pilot in the 40-year history of PAFB that ever became an astronaut, and it was his dream to go into space.
He was one of 19 selected out of 2,962 applicants to NASA.
“Like anything else in the military, he had to write up everything,” McNichols said.
“All I had to do was sign it. So, I helped send his application to Astronaut School. He won that on his merits. It had nothing to do with my signature. I do get to say, hey I’m the guy that signed his paperwork. That’s just the way it won out.
“I think he was pretty much a perfect fit because whatever his graduate degree in physics was was exactly what they were studying on the space shuttle. You talk about the proper peg for the proper hole on the Ouija board there, it was all set for him.”
The Anderson exhibit includes a miniature of his downtown mural and a panel highlighting his career that was replicated from a smaller panel created by Lt. Col. (USAF Retired) Dave Witkowski for the Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum.
“At the end, those two things will go to the airport for a permanent display,” McNichols said.
“I made them do up a panel of the Space Medal of Honor that he won. He won the Congressional Medal of Honor for Space. They are going to put them up in the airport, somewhere up in the passenger terminal, which is good. A, he’s a native song, and B, there aren’t going to be any more astronauts out of Plattsburgh.
“Everything else is mine out of the museum.”
These items include a uniform that McNichols had a name tag with Anderson’s name created at Homestead Embroidery in the city.
“That would have been the same name tag Mike would have had when he was here,” he said.
“When we’re done with that, we will put it up on the wall in the museum. Everything gets reused again. He was a tanker instructor pilot here. I put up a (KC)135 up there that he used to fly, and I dug out an old 135 checklist and that’s one of the things that’s in there.
“The Space Shuttle that you see was a model we had at North Country Veterans. Bob Tallion, a retired Master Sgt., put that together. If you go see that thing, it’s spectacular the detail that he put on it.”
The display also includes a Strategic Air Command patch.
“When Mike was here, he was part of SAC,” McNichols said.
The Anderson exhibit was a collaboration with the Clinton County Historical Association.
“I think it’s important to honor him for his sacrifice for our country, our nation, and I think that people in the North Country need to know that he was a North Country boy, born here and served here, maybe didn’t live his whole life, but he certainly had his beginnings here,” Geri Favreau, CCHA president, said.
“And being at the Air Force Base was important. Joe McNichols, who was a big part of the exhibit, is the one that worked with Michael to get him into the astronaut program. I think it’s just important that the people in the North Country know who he was. He’s not just a picture on a wall of a downtown building. There’s more to the story than that, and we’re trying to tell his story.”
IMPROMPTU MEMORIAL
When the Columbia disaster happened, Dan Stewart was in his second term as the Mayor of Plattsburgh.
“Then, it was a matter of okay, he has a connection to Plattsburgh so we have to put something together,” he said.
“I wanted to make sure that it was something that everybody could participate in, especially on the religious side for having a priest, a minster, a rabbi, and having different folks there that we could pull together and just have a celebration of life in honor of him as an astronaut.”
Stewart says he remembers the event quite well and that included attendance by then Gov. George Pataki and national media outlets like CNN.
“I really think it was a nice moment for the community to be able to get together, and they did come out,” Stewart said.
“It was really incredible to see all of that. We did pull it together quickly.”
Stewart said he was recently reminiscing about the Ice Storm of 1998.
“It’s always that when there is an emergency or tragedy or something like that the people up there will pull together quickly,” he said.
“They always do. Regardless of anything else that is going on. They may hate each other, but we are going to be friends now through this. It (Columbia disaster) was actually a good moment for the city to understand that a lot of people come through that city and good things have happened in the lives and bad things have happened.
“But it’s amazing the number of people. I remember giving a key to a guy on Broadway, you know. Just different people pass through there.”
Stewart said it felt right to honor Anderson.
“In 2001, 9/11, I was mayor,” he said.
“Then, this happened with the shuttle. But when they come up, it’s very interesting that when you are sitting in that chair in that office and things come up like that, you have to make a decision for your community about how to bring them together and can you bring them together and can you make it a good showing of what a community brings together. And, it happened.”
WELCOME BACK
On July 3, 2021, Anderson’s family members – wife, Sandy, his daughters, Kaycee and Sydney, and his sister, Brenda Anderson Daniely – were the Grand Marshals of the Fourth of July Parade, “Interstellar,” in the city.
Festivities included Anderson’s mural dedication ceremony that included a performance by the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir, remarks from Outside Art, a presentation of a gift from Mayor Chris Rosenquest to the family, and a 21 bottle rocket salute performed by students from the city school district.
On the 20th anniversary of Anderson’s death, Rosenquest said:
“Our community and nation lost one of our most precious and dedicated hometown heroes that day.
“When the city honored Lt. Col. Michael Anderson with a mural and bestowed upon his family a key to our city, it was one of the greatest honors I’ve had as a mayor.
As we remember this national disaster, let us also acknowledge the bravery, courage, and boldness of those who choose to explore the universe beyond our Earth’s atmosphere.
“We reflect on this disaster with both sadness and admiration of their sacrifice and courage.”
