New ECH doctor featured in Time 'Heroes' series

ELIZABETHTOWN – The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital welcomes two new emergency medicine physicians – Dr. Mark Bisanzo and Dr. Laura Mulvey – to its care team.
Dr. Laura Mulvey joined the team in January and will work full-time at the Elizabethtown campus.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Bisanzo and Dr. Mulvey,” said Elizabethtown Community Hospital Medical Director of Emergency Medicine and Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Clauss.
“They bring extensive and diverse experience in emergency medicine and are excellent additions to our care team.”
Dr. Mulvey completed her medical training at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed an emergency medicine residency at Maimonides Medical Center.
Prior to joining the Elizabethtown Community Hospital team, Dr. Mulvey practiced emergency medicine at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, and at UVM Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
ONE SPECIALTY
Originally from Long Island, Mulvey was always interested in science and math.
“Medicine seemed like a good merge of my interests and a way to help people,” she said.
“I always liked emergency medicine because it gives you an opportunity to do a little bit of everything, to do some procedures and to do some critical thinking. It kind of merged all of my interests into one specialty.”
Mulvey has lived in the North Country for the last three years with her family and considers it a privilege and honor to be able to take care of her community.
“There is certainly more interesting traumas here – a lot more farming injuries, fall from roofs, chainsaw accidents, horse versus human,” she said.
“It's a difference practicing in an environment where you have every specialty that you need sort of immediately at your fingertips to a place where you are a lot more on your own and you kind of work with consultants far away.”
TIMES PROFILE
Dr. Mulvey’s experience as a provider and patient at Maimonides Medical Center – an epicenter of last spring’s COVID-19 outbreak – was documented in Time Magazine’s special “Heroes of the Frontlines” issue.
“I was sick in the ICU with COVID,” Mulvey said.
“My boss came by with a photographer. I didn't even know they were from Time Magazine. He was like, 'Can we take your picture?' I said sure. Then, apparently the pictures turned out well, so then they asked to interview me. It kind of went backwards.”
Though she was working in Brooklyn, she was living mostly up here, stacking her shifts and commuting back and forth.
“Presumably, I got sick at work because I wasn't actually doing anything else in Brooklyn,” she said.
“I worked a number of critical care shifts in the ER back to back and shortly after that I got sick.”
Her symptoms were fever, shortness of breath, and she required high-flow oxygen for almost a week.
In the Time special, her hair was pretty messy but she got a of positive support.
“It was one of Times 100 photos of 2020,” Mulvey said.
“It sort of gave me a platform to advocate for more resources and that was positive.”
WORK PERKS
Working in the ER, allows Mulvey to help people in a lot of different ways.
“In the Emergency Room, people come in for something that is an acute, urgent or emergent need,” she said.
“Most of what we do is sort of help with chronic situations. Advocating for patients comes in a lot of different forms in that setting.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, in her estimation, has revealed how fragile and frail human life and what basic functional little things are taken for granted like kids in school, seeing family and friends or popping into a restaurant or grocery store.
“It's also shown that government institutions that you hold to be sort of fail proof aren't quite that way,” she said.
“I think that on a national level and on a state level, the big institutions really kind of dropped the ball. So you had individual hospitals, individual healthcare systems, and small public health departments each trying to reinvent the wheel instead of having a coordinated group effort.”
PRO-JAB
When Mulvey contracted COVID downstate last March, the present vaccines didn't exist.
“I'm very pro-vaccine,” she said.
“I think that it give us a great potential opportunity to sort of move on from the pandemic or at least return to a little bit more normalcy. The only way to do that is to have mass vaccination.”
Mulvey thinks the current age of receiving medical information on the internet is probably harmful for the vaccine efforts.
“I do think if people are concerned on an individual basis about if they should or should not, they should just talk to a trusted medical professional and seek them to answer their questions,” she said.
Even though she had COVID, she still got vaccinated.
“They have done antibody testing where antibody response to the vaccine is a bit stronger than the antibody response to COVID on a quantitative, numeric level,” Mulvey said.
“Having had COVID is somewhat protective in the short term. But in the long term, while we don't have all the information, it suggests that vaccination is better.”
