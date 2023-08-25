PLATTSBURGH — In a scene similar to a Black Friday sale, a long line of people were eagerly awaiting for Alyza’s Chicken Gyro — the Champlain Centre Mall’s newest addition to the food court — to open its gate Friday afternoon.
The new Mediterranean-style halal eatery, run by Jimmy Tarar, who has other similar operations in the New York City area, received a lot of hype leading up to its grand opening, which was evident by the large turnout from the community.
SOMETHING NEW
Clinton County Legislator Patty Waldron (D-Area 6, Saranac) was one of the first people in line to order.
“I’m just excited to try a new restaurant,” Waldron said.
“I like to support something new coming into town. It’s a great endeavor and we’re excited to try it.”
MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
When the gate finally lifted, hungry customers were greeted by menu offerings of falafels, hummus, lamb, chicken and beef gyros, basmati rice, fries, salad, chicken wraps and a special “famous white sauce,” as well as a green and red sauce.
On the eatery’s Facebook account, the restaurant categorizes its offerings as “authentic NYC street cart food” with a mission statement of “Alyza’s food hit the spot.”
‘YOU DON’T HAVE TO BE A NATIONAL CHAIN’
Champlain Centre General Manager Lisa Getty was happy to see the turnout for the mall’s newest addition.
She is hoping that, going forward, the opening of Alyza’s Chicken Gyro shows other independent business owners that the mall can be an option for them.
“You don’t have to be a national chain. Like we’re trying to be flexible and work with business owners to make something happen and to make it make sense for them financially and otherwise to be here and do well,” Getty said.
“We’ve got a lot of other tenants in the mall that demonstrate that, but we hadn’t really done it so much with the food court before and now we’re really wanting to do that.”
FOOD COURT OPERATION
With the ever-changing restaurant landscape, Getty said the mall provides a unique opportunity for other tenants like Alyza’s.
“Any other restaurant operators that are looking to do something, this makes it a lot easier for them. Especially post-pandemic, where we live in a world where it is more takeout, more DoorDash, you know, we’ve got the easy in and out here — if they want to do that kind of operation. and for restaurant operators who don’t want to deal with like a dining room and having servers, because it’s hard to find people, we take care of all this for them. So it’s a lot easier labor for them,” she said.
“And I think that’s maybe been part of the interest we’ve had … for a food court operation, there’s more interest now, because they don’t have to worry about maintaining bathrooms or plowing the parking lot in the winter, or you know, any of that stuff. They can just come to the food and we take care of the rest.”
Though the first day had some delays with service — and probably the rest of the week as the restaurant gets settled — Alyza’s Chicken Gyro’s hours of operation will mirror the mall’s going forward: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
