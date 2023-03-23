New DSS Commissioner named

PLATTSBURGH — Christine Peters is Clinton County’s newest Commissioner for the Department of Social Services (DSS).
Peters previously served as the director of legal and social services for the county since January 2012.
10 YEARS WITH DSS
For the last 10 years, as the director of legal services, she not only oversaw other DSS attorneys, but assisted with Drug Court and a small caseload. She also oversaw the Child Protective, Adult Protective, Child Preventive, Adolescent Preventive and Foster Care and Adoption units.
Peters now looks to bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new position.
“We are elated to have Christine Peters step into the role of commissioner,” Legislature Chairperson Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said.
“Christine has dedicated over 19 years to Clinton County helping families around the county receive the services they need to thrive. I have always been impressed with her ability to handle complex situations, balanced with her empathy to help those in peril. I look forward to continue working with her to address the needs of our all our residents.”
In addition to her time with Clinton County, where she began as a social services attorney in 2004, Peters was an AmeriCorps intern at the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York and maintained a private practice in Plattsburgh from 2001 until 2004.
She also graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1997 and Vermont Law School in 2000.
GREW UP IN AGENCY
As a Peru native, she is proud to continue calling the North Country her home with her husband, Benjamin, and two children, Greyson and Mallory.
“I do consider it a privilege to be at the helm here,” Peters told the Press-Republican Thursday.
“I grew up in this agency, really. Most of my professional career has been here and, you know, I just consider it a privilege to lead everyone here.”
Peters now replaces long-time DSS commissioner John Redden, who retired earlier this month after a decade in the position.
‘A TRUE ASSET’
County Administrator Michael Zurlo shared his confidence in Peters’ ability to build upon the success of her predecessor.
“Christine constantly works hard to help not just the families that walk through our doors, but her colleagues as well,” Zurlo said.
“I am very pleased to welcome her to our management team. I’ve always admired her open-door policy and her desire to empower both clients and employees. She is a true asset to our county.”
Talking about what she hopes to accomplish in her tenure, Peters said like Redden, she, too, plans to have an open-door policy with employees and a strong focus on community collaboration.
“I have huge shoes to fill with John leaving, but he prepared me for this role, and I certainly am looking forward to it … John always believed and always acted in a manner that he always treated people with respect. He always listened to the employees, and I feel like that’s something that I’m always going to be committed to,” she said.
“I want to make sure that we collaborate with all our community partners and other county departments. I think it’s important. We have limited resources, and it’s important for all of us to work together for the best of our community.”
Peters also mentioned the importance of continuing to remain fiscally responsible in the county budget, being respectful to families and children during investigations and expanding child care for those who need it.
“We certainly are considered a child care desert,” Peters said.
“So we are looking at how we can expand child care providers and make sure everybody who’s eligible for child care receives subsidies and access that they need.”
LIKES A CHALLENGE
Peters said this position was particularly appealing to her, because she likes “a challenge.”
“I’ve been on the job for four days, and I haven’t encountered anything that I’ve ever been familiar with, to this day. So, you know, every day I’m walking into a new situation or finding out information or looking for a solution to a problem and that’s really something that excites me.”
“I really like learning new things. I really like finding solutions to problems. So I think that aspect of the job is what really drew me to it. There’s no definition to this job. When you walk in in the morning. You can’t say that you’re going to do ‘X, Y, Z.’”
Peters also sits on the Child Advocacy Center’s multidisciplinary team and the steering committee for Substance-Abuse Prevention and Recovery of Clinton County while also working with schools regarding trauma-informed schooling.
‘COMPASSION TRULY SHINES’
She has fought human trafficking in the county by coordinating trainings and programs throughout the community.
“As the chairperson for the Children and Family Services Committee I have been privileged to work with Christine over the course of my term,” Legislator Rick Potiker (R-Area 5, Schuyler Falls), who chairs the children and family services committee, said.
“Christine’s compassion for her clients truly shines, and her ability to advocate for their needs to the legislature is unmatched. I am proud to continue working with her to help support adults and children alike, in need.”
As commissioner, Peters acknowledged the significant role she will play for many people in need.
“You get to make really important decisions about people’s lives — I take that very seriously, and I appreciate that people trust me to do that,” she said.
“That was something that always struck me … the decisions that we make day to day are so important and they impact so many people.”
