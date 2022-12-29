PLATTSBURGH — The newly elected City of Plattsburgh Ward 1 city councilor says she hopes to bring more unification to the Common Council when she officially takes office in January.
“It needs to be more unified, for sure. It needs to be … a council,” Julie Baughn told the Press-Republican.
Baughn, a Democrat, emphasized this desire to work with — not against — the other councilors and the mayor throughout the course of her term.
She said there has been a noticeable division and, at times, hostility on the council in recent years and she wants to help change that through proper communication and respect for different opinions.
“Communicate. It’s like a marriage if you want to make it work,” she said.
“If I’ve got a disagreement with one of the councilors, I would really love to sit down and say, ‘Look, you see things like this, I see things like this, let’s talk about it. Let’s find out why we’re seeing things differently.’”
‘I AM SWITZERLAND’
Baughn added that she won’t regularly take the side of any councilor or the mayor when it comes time to vote either.
Because, after all, she’s simply voting for the best interest of the city and not herself, she said.
“I am Switzerland,” she said, referring to her expected neutrality on the council.
“No one’s going to tell me how I should be voting or what I should believe in or anything. The only thing that’s going to tell me that are the facts and my research … We shouldn’t walk in there every other week going, ‘Well, you know those two are going to vote this way, and those three are (voting that way),’ — no — it shouldn’t be like that, and it’s not fair.”
The outgoing Ward 1 councilor, Jaime Canales, had elected not to run in the November election, where Baughn ran unopposed on the ballot.
Canales’ last Common Council meeting was Dec. 15, where he said his goodbyes to the council.
“It’s been a pleasure. It’s been an honor. I truly appreciate it,” he said at the time.
“This has been one of the greatest highlights I’ve had probably in my life of being able to share the table with you all, and mayor, I appreciate you …”
IMPROVING WARD 1
Baughn, 59, who is from Plattsburgh and currently lives in the same Ward 1 house she grew up in, said she also plans to focus her time on improving that area of the city as much as possible.
That could mean increasing police presence in certain areas, she said.
“I feel like, not totally, but a lot of this end of (the city) is forgotten,” she said. “I’m here to represent the City of Plattsburgh, but I would really like to bring some added attention to the South End.”
After she takes office at the Jan. 5 Common Council meeting, Baughn also welcomes her constituents to reach out to her with any suggestions they have for the area.
“Once my city email is put out there, and my phone number, I’m welcoming people to definitely email me and let me know their concerns, or I’d like to meet up with some of these organizations that are here.”
“I just want to listen. I want people to tell me what’s going on.”
Baughn, who is also the former director of the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market and served on the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and Harborside Master Plan Committee, said she wants residents to feel like their voices are heard.
Mainly, because she knows how it feels to be ignored, she said.
“I stood in front of that council how many times to beg for the market? … I can’t tell you the number of times the frustration that I got when I walked away like ‘Well, I wonder if that mattered?’” Baughn recalled.
“But you can’t give up, you gotta keep going. You got to show people that you’re gonna be more involved … and not just to us, you got to talk to the mayor. People have to talk to the mayor more. He’s willing to listen to people.”
Other concerns that Baughn has moving forward include the city’s spending, but beyond that, she said she still has much to learn and question.
“I am not for anything or against anything right now, because I don’t know everything about what’s going on,” she said.
“I think that our spending needs to be curtailed — that’s a given — I mean, that’s a definite, but how? I don’t know. I need to ask questions.”
