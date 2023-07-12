PLATTSBURGH — Tom Clark, the new Consul General of Canada in New York, believes the North Country’s relationship with its northern neighbors should set the example for all other border communities.
“If you had to create, in a petri dish, the ideal Canada-U.S. relationship, this is exactly where it would be,” Clark said during a recent sit-down interview with the Press-Republican.
“If we could only figure out how to multiply this by about 10,000 times, we’d be in great shape.”
NO.CO. ‘REALLY IMPORTANT TO US’
Clark, who was appointed to this position at the end of February, also represents Canada in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Bermuda.
After he was appointed consul general, the first place he visited, outside of New York City, was Albany.
“That was a very deliberate move on my part, mainly because of the connection that we have up here with Plattsburgh, the North Country,” he said.
“So the North Country is really important for us and we pay a lot of attention to it.”
ECONOMIC TIES
A big reason for the North Country region receiving this attention is because of its large economic impact on Canada annually.
Clark said Clinton County alone exports $230 million a year into Canada.
“And then New York state is $50 billion a year. So … the numbers are up there,” he said.
“I don’t think there’s any other place on the Canada-U.S. border that gets it to the same extent Clinton County or the North Country does.”
By “getting it,” Clark explained that this region deeply understands the benefits of having such a close, intertwined relationship with Canada that other border communities do not.
“When you’re so close to a major metropolitan Canadian city (Montreal), and you know, people come down here for holidays or weekends … and vice versa, that’s what I mean by people living it,” he said. “If you go into North Dakota, they may have very lovely people who are not against the Canada-U.S. relationship, but they’re not about to go up to Saskatchewan for the day, and so they don’t live it the same way folks here do.”
“The reason that they get it here is because it works; it’s beneficial, not only to us … but it’s beneficial down here too. I mean, take a look at the amount of Canadian investment down here, and the number of jobs that have been created.”
MAKE SURE CANADA ‘GETS IT’
Linda Newland Soltis, trade commissioner for the consulate general of Canada in New York, who lives in a border community in the western part of the state, added that Plattsburgh is 100% strategically consistent about the Canadian relationship.
“Other communities get excited about it, but do they have a 30-year focus? No. Do they think about things like French road signs and what this means for the airport … as well as all the export programs? No,” Soltis said.
“I had a Quebec company, a manufacturer, call me because … they want to do business in the U.S. and I help them. This Quebec company was involved in transportation. I said, ‘do you know about the North Country Chamber? Do you know about NamTrans?’ He didn’t. This company now joined, and they featured them at the very first meeting. In a lot of communities, it’s not that easy.”
Clark said part of what he will be doing in his new role is making sure Canada continues to “get” it as much as the North Country does when it comes to appreciating the relationship.
“And that’s making sure that the visibility is kept, not only on a person-to-person level, but also on a government-to-government level that the governments understand,” he said.
“The Quebec government understands, I know our regional development offices understands, I know that our trade commissioner service understands the importance of this relationship, and so I’m going to make sure that it penetrates a little bit more than that.”
Continuing on that point, Clark said it’s crucial that the North Country and Canada don’t take what they have “for granted.”
“So we’ve always got to work at it. and that means personal relationships, that means folks like me have to spend time here, which is not a chore as far as I’m concerned.”
