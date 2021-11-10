PLATTSBURGH – Step back into the Prohibition era with “Rum Across the Border Revisited,” a new exhibit opening today at the Clinton County Historical Association Museum in Plattsburgh.
Experience a Speakeasy complete with a jazz band and try out a player piano.
“We had a grant from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership,” Geri Favreau, CCHA president and project coordinator, said.
“One of the things that we had to do was build a speakeasy and show the 13 years of Prohibition in Clinton County.
“We built a speakeasy, and we based one of the rooms on a line house or a line store. Part of the grant was involving Canada. So the jazz part is the Meridian Hotel, which was in Lacolle, Quebec.”
ON THE LINE
The line store or line house, which still exists today, are structures that straddle the U.S.-Canadian border.
“Half of them are in Canada and half of them are in the United States,” Favreau said.
“What would happen is if people were in there drinking on the U.S. side and law enforcement showed up, all they would have to do is move their drinks to the Canadian side and nobody could do anything to them.
“We have based the speakeasy on that because it tells a very unique story we think.”
Volunteer Dick Soper's speakeasy depicts what was common in places like AuSable Forks and Keeseville.
“In Keeseville there was a speakeasy, and the tavern (Riverside Tavern, 95 AuSable St.) is still there today and in business,” Favreau said.
“It was the Keeseville Hotel, I think, back in the speakeasy days. I went and visited and took pictures. It's pretty unique. It's got tin ceilings and tin on the walls. The bar comes from the Lake Placid Club. It's a pretty cool place to visit.”
PLAYER PIANO
Jazz music will automatically play from the cardboard "House Band' on the stage when people walk into the exhibit.
Across the room is a player piano built during the Prohibition Era.
“Not here, but we were able to determine it was built during that time,” Favreau said.
“We have rolls that have music that are from that period. People will be able to play the piano under some supervision, of course, because the rolls are, obviously, very old and getting brittle.
“People will actually be able to sit there and play the piano. I'm sure a lot of people don't know, especially many younger people, don't know what a player piano is and probably have never seen one."
DYNAMIC DIORAMA
In the second room, Soper built a diorama, which depicts a bootlegger’s trail complete with the Gulf in Mooers, a famous Rt. 9 trail, a still operation and a miniature County speakeasy.
“It is showing the rum trail from the Gulf in Mooers where they used to dump loads and cars,” Favreau said.
“Route 9 was the highway. It was the most important rum trail here in the North Country because it was a direct line from Montreal and Canada to Albany and New York City and then points beyond that."
HEADY HEADLINES
A wall of headlines connects to a map telling of the many events that took place in the County from 1920 to 1933.
A series of photos tells more of the story between cutouts of a flapper and her beau.
“We have a lot of headlines showing the different events and stuff that happened in Clinton County during the Prohibition era,” she said.
JAIL CELL
The exhibit also features a jail cell door.
“It's a display from Gioisa's Wine & Spirits,” Favreau said.
“So, I asked for it, and they donated it to us. That's going to be the Clinton County Jail.”
Soper was critical to mounting the exhibit as was publisher/author Larry Gooley of Bloated Toe Publishing.
“I asked him to be on our committee because I would consider him to be the Prohibition expert in Clinton County because he's done a lot of research and he wrote a book about Prohibition, 'Bullets, Booze, Bootleggers and Beer: The Story of Prohibition in Northern New York, Volume 1, 1920-26,'” Favreau said.
“Larry was the expert behind how we told the story. He provided all the headlines. He provided a lot of the information. He helped guide us so we told the story the right way.”
SCANT EVIDENCE
Bootlegging is a fascinating topic, but the CCHA struggled to tell it.
“No artifacts and not a lot of pictures,” Favreau said.
“Larry was able to provide us with some pictures and stuff that he's come up with through his research.”
Project partners included public historians for Towns of Clinton, Chazy, Mooers, Ellenburg, AuSable, and Peru, the City of Plattsburgh and the Villages of Rouses Point and Champlain; SUNY Plattsburgh Special Collections; the public; the Northern New York Library Network; border town historians from Quebec; and the Rouses Point-Champlain Historical Society.
“Keeseville gave us a picture of the hotel,” Favreau said.
“It was a crime, so people didn't take a lot of pictures and talk about what they were doing back in those days.
“We've done pretty well. We have pictures that are going to show people. Tell them the story, show them what happened. Some of them are pretty interesting.”
Favreau is hoping that visitors will ask questions.
“And share their stories and give us more pictures,” she said.
“I'm sure they're out there somewhere. It's just trying to collect them and get them together."
IF YOU GO
WHAT: “Rum Across the Border Revisited," a two-room exhibit funded by a 2021 Corridor of Commerce Grant from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership through an agreement awarded by the United States Parks Service to the New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission in partnership with CVNHP.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the weeks of November 10 to 13 and November 17 to 20.
WHERE: Clinton County Historical Association & Museum, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh
COVID PROTOCOLS: All visitors are required to be vaccinated and wear masks.
ADMISSION: The museum is free to the public. Donations are welcomed. All other galleries at the museum will be open during this time with exhibits on every floor plus a redesigned gift shop making available the largest collection of local new and used history books in the County. Every gallery is handicapped accessible. Researchers are welcome to make appointments to use our library and reference files. After November 20, the museum is open by appointment only.
INFO: For more information, visit www.clintoncountyhistorical.org, email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org, or call 518-561-0340.
