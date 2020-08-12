New chapter at Lake Forest

PLATTSBURGH – Antonio “Tony” Gagliardi joined the Lake Forest Living Community five months ago.
On May 6, he celebrated his 95th revolution around the sun.
DANCING MACHINE
“I'm very independent,” Tony said.
“When I do my blood work, there isn't a single thing out of line. My blood pressure, last check, was 112 over 69. I have no real aches or pains. I have a vision problem, and I have a hearing problem.”
Daily he exercises and does breath work for his lungs.
“I'm careful about what I eat,” he said.
“I came here because there would be people that I could converse. There's activities going on that I could participate with.”
Prior to this, Tony used to dance on Mondays nights and Friday nights.
“And I did aerobics at the Y on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” he said.
“I did have an opportunity to do those, but you know when you got home there was nobody there. So, I came to Lake Forest for that reason.”
Tony and his late wife, Ruth, came to the North Country in 1984.
“I came up here to manage a plant in Champlain,” he said.
“Prior to that superintendent of street lighting for the entire city of New York.”
Ruth passed away in 2004.
“She was such a great person,” he said.
“It was hard to take up with somebody else. I worked until I was 74.”
Six years later, he put on his dancing shoes.
“I got talked into it,” he said.
“I loved it so much. I started with a line-dancing group at the Y. Then, I went on to Zumba dancing and ballroom, dancing and any kind of dancing. You name it, I do it. And, I still love to do it.”
SETTLING IN
His Lake Country Village residence at 29 Maryland Rd. will soon go on the market.
Tony moved into Lake Forest in March just before the COVID-19 lock downs.
“Once I came here, the pandemic started,” he said.
“At first we were in dining room, and we had meetings and we were together. Of course with the pandemic, they wouldn't let us eat in the dining room. We are back in the dining room. Social distancing.”
Tony enjoys sitting and chatting with residents on the scenic grounds of their retirement community.
“I've known people that have come here,” he said.
“We looked it over, and it looked like a great place to be. They have chair exercises and they have other activities that I like to participate in.”
Tony accompanies another resident to St. Peter's Church.
“Because of my vision, I don't drive,” he said.
“I was going to Our Lady of Victory prior to that.”
Daily, he does a Tai Chi movement as well as a lot of walking.
“Health wise, I really have virtually no pains,” he said.
“I feel remarkably well, and I love it here. It's nice. I can walk outside and see other people and so on and so forth.”
WITNESS TO HISTORY
Tony was recognized for his military service on a 2013 North Country Honor Flight to Washington, DC.
During World War II, he was assigned to the USS Arkansas (BB-33), the oldest battleship in the Navy during the war.
“I was on a battleship at Iwo Jima,” he said.
“I did see that flag go up on Mt. Suribachi with a pair of 10 by 50 spotting binoculars. Then later on, I joined the Submarine Reserve. I got called back during the Korean War, and I was aboard submarines. I loved it.”
If Tony had to do it all over again, he would choose subs all the way.
“You know, it's funny because there's a different attitude among submariners,” he said.
“No matter what's going on, no matter how bad the circumstances are, they are very calm. They figure it's just another incident.”
There was the time when an eight-inch stream of water surged through the ventilation system off the coast of Newfoundland.
“It was in February,” he said. “The lights went out. Everybody remained calm, cool and collected. Figured, just another incident.”
The heavy-hull, diesel subs dove to a maximum depth of 400 feet.
“I used to take care of the torpedo data computers,” he said.
“In fact in World War II, I used to do gunnery computers. So, I been with computers a long time. I wouldn't be without one.”
COMPUTER GEEK
Tony can cruise around the world via his iPad and desktop computer.
A first-generation Italian-American, he can virtually visit his maternal Fornacelle on the Amalfi Coast or his paternal Ascoli Piceno on the Adriatic Sea.
“The Romans kept their armies there,” Tony said. “It's a very old city. Very interesting, I've been there, too.”
He assumes his parents met in NYC.
His father, Pasquale, married Pasqua Saverese, in 1920.
“My father was drafted in the Army, of course,” he said.
“That's how he got his citizenship papers, the fact that he served in the military. World War I, he served 1917 to '18. I think that's what it was. He was Camp Meade, Maryland.”
STILL STANDING
His siblings, an older brother, James, and younger sister, Gloria, both died in their early 80s.
“I come from a family of heavy weights,” Tony said.
“I went on a diet about 15 years ago. I was 245 lbs., and I weighed myself this morning. I weighed 173 lbs. I've worked on it.”
Italian food is off his diet.
“I love it, but it's off the diet,” he said.
“I'm gluten-free. I eat foods that are healthful to me, and I don't do desserts.”
Tony started his healthy choices on a Thanksgiving Day morning.
“I went through the holidays,” he said.
“By April, I had lost 60 pounds. I figured if I could do it then, I can do it for the rest of my life and I was right.”
