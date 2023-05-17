CHAMPLAIN — Champlain Fire District residents have voted to approve the construction of a new fire station.
There were 291 ballots cast in Tuesday’s referendum, with 173 voting for it and 118 voting against it.
GOOD TURNOUT
Fire commissioner Chris Trombley said Wednesday that he was relieved residents approved the project, which has been in the works for several years now.
“More importantly, it was one of the best turnouts we’ve ever had for voting,” he said.
“We want people to turn out, even if they disagree with it.”
ADDRESSES SPACE ISSUES
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the new fire station’s location, which would address the current space issues while adding more rooms and parking spaces, is planned to be built near the intersection of State Route 9 and State Route 11.
The project is expected to cost $6,735,000 and taxpayers can expect to see, based on the 2023 tentative assessment values, their tax rate tentatively increase $0.99 per thousand dollars of assessed value.
This means that the annual increase for a home with an assessed value of $100,000 would be $99 and the monthly cost would be $8.25.
NEXT STEPS
Trombley said the next steps in the project will include a lot of planning before a final timetable is set for construction.
“What we’re going to do is hold a special meeting to work with our architects and our facilities planner and U.S. Rural Development and really understand what we can do to take advantage of this construction season as well as take advantage of any opportunities in the next year’s 2024 construction season,” he said.
“Now that we have the public approval, we want to keep the momentum going on this project.”
He said he hopes to begin work on the project in the fall but will have more definitive answers within the next few weeks.
Trombley said they will also meet with their partners in the coming weeks to discuss future plans for their current fire station and office space next door.
“We need to, over the next year, market that house/office, if you will, as well as look at marketing the current station now that we have the public approval and that we’re going forward with the project,” he said.
“So we’re looking at two different options. We’re going to market the house separately, and the station separately, or we market them as a whole unit and we haven’t decided that yet. So that’s some of the discussions that we need to talk about … There’s a lot of moving parts to this project, but it’s going very smoothly.”
Trombley said he’s gotten a lot of positive feedback from the public and both the Village and Town of Champlain on the new fire station and hopes they will continue to support the project as it progresses.
“We, the fire department, the fire commissioners, the members are really overwhelmed by the support so far,” Trombley said.
“We’re excited and we’re looking forward to the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.