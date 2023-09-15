ELIZABETHTOWN — Torey Patenaude, a Keene native, has been named the first Community Engagement and Outreach Manager of the Champlain Area Trails (CATS).
CATS was awarded a New York State’s Conservation Partnership Program grant to help fund this position.
The Land Trust Alliance administers the Conservation Partnership Program in coordination with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Founded in 2009, CATS has created 78 miles of trails, protected 983 acres of land, and hosted hundreds of hikes, outdoor education events, and volunteer workdays in the Champlain Valley, attracting thousands of visitors yearly.
As Community Engagement and Outreach Manager, Torey will lead CATS’ community outreach and engagement efforts, including organizing educational programs, community events, and volunteer activities.
Her work helps promote CATS’ mission of making trails, protecting land, and connecting people with nature in the Champlain Valley.
“We are thrilled to welcome Torey to the CATS team,” Chris Maron, Executive Director at CATS, said.
“Her passion for the Adirondacks and experience building community partnerships will help CATS connect more people to nature in the Champlain Valley and encourage more people to get out and enjoy the 78 miles of trails we’ve made and maintain.”
A native of Keene Valley, Torey recently returned to the area after time in Iceland and Utah.
She brings a diverse background and experience in community outreach, event planning, volunteer management, and outdoor education.
“I’m excited to hit the ground running and help CATS strengthen its ties to the community,” Patenaude said.
“By building partnerships and promoting the benefits of outdoor recreation, we can inspire more people to get outside, enjoy nature, and support land conservation.”
To learn more about Champlain Area Trails and opportunities to get involved, visit www.champlainareatrails.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.