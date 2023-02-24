New candidate vying for County Clerk seat

PLATTSBURGH — The race for Clinton County Clerk is starting to take shape, with one local Democrat declaring her candidacy for the seat.
But it is not without controversy.
Brandi Lloyd, Democratic Deputy Commissioner at the Clinton County Board of Elections for the past six years, said she will be challenging long-time Republican clerk John Zurlo, who has served in the position since 1995, in this year’s election.
Lloyd told the Press-Republican Thursday she originally wanted to run in 2019, but didn’t feel the time was right.
Now, it is, she said.
“I have had this seat in mind, probably, since 2014 — about a year into being town clerk, tax collector in Mooers,” Lloyd said, referencing her previous positions of three years.
“You always want to better yourself, and I was in my 30s and looking toward where I could step off from here. So that’s always been a goal. But Mr. Zurlo, I have the utmost respect for him. We are friends. When we see each other in the hall, we give each other a hug.”
Lloyd said she even gave Zurlo a phone call before deciding to run.
“When we ended our phone call, Mr. Zurlo said to me, ‘I’m gonna run strong and I know you will too,’” she said.
“I have nothing against Brandi at all, she’s a good person,” Zurlo said.
PERSPECTIVE
Despite the mutual respect and camaraderie between the two, Lloyd said she feels a fresh perspective is needed in the clerk seat, which is part of why she is running.
“I think it’s time for change. I think it’s time for a new focus. I think that … if you look at the national insight of people, one of their main things is there should be, maybe, term limits,” she said.
“I’m not saying there should be term limits applied at the county level, but there always is good perspective that’s brought in (from them). If you look at the legislators, they’re there for 12 years, they bring in different perspectives. So it has nothing to do with Mr. Zurlo. Like I said, he’s a friend. He’s gonna be really tough to beat.”
In a news release officially announcing her candidacy, Lloyd continued her list of reasons for running, writing that “our County needs a Clerk who will focus full-time on improving the experience for residents in both the Clerk’s Office and at the DMV.”
“I will reinstate having the DMV open late one night a week, increase the number of DMV employees closer to the levels that existed before the pandemic, and make resident’s time in the office more customer-centered,” she said.
“As for the Clerk’s Office, I will ensure that everyone who comes to the office during office hours is helped and I believe that it would be helpful to residents and businesses who need to file closing documents or get a business certificate to also be open late one night a week.”
When asked for comment on Lloyd’s decision to run against him, in what will be his final time running, Zurlo said, “I don’t know why she wants to run knowing I’ve been there for 28 years.”
“Number one, when she called me, she was probably hoping I’d say ‘Well, you’re gonna run, I won’t,” he said, speculating two reasons for why she decided to run.
“Number two is if she wins, fine. If she loses, that’s fine too … because she probably will get ready for the next race (in 2027). So I think she just wants to get her name out there.”
Zurlo, who has won every election he has ever ran in since 1967, including victories in the clerk race in 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019, said, he is happy to take on the challenge from Lloyd.
“I’m ready to go,” he said.
“I look forward to the competition and I’m gonna run as hard as I did in 1995 to get the job in the first place.”
Zurlo retired as a teacher after a career at Northeastern Clinton Central School. He also served as a Clinton County legislator before getting elected as clerk.
CONFLICT?
Lloyd’s candidacy, though, was not welcomed by her colleague, David Souliere IV, who is the Republican Commissioner at the Clinton County Board of Elections.
On Wednesday, Souliere claimed Lloyd’s candidacy would be a conflict of interest due to the nature of her employment at the board of elections.
“It has come to my attention that a Deputy Commissioner in our office has decided to announce their candidacy for County-wide office,” Souliere wrote in a statement.
“While NYS Election law does not prohibit an individual serving the Board of Elections from running for office, it does dictate that Commissioners cannot be candidates for public office with few exceptions, none of which are relevant or applicable to this specific matter. A conflict of interest exists, as at any time, the Deputy may have to step in to execute the duties of Commissioner when they are unable. Beyond legality, the perception of bias exists, as this person’s main job functions include all aspects of an election …
“In conclusion, the Board of Elections exists to serve the public. It must always remain transparent. Anyone that is appointed or employed by the Board of Elections, should not serve the Board while at the same time being a candidate for public office, regardless of legality.”
Lloyd said she understands the concerns from the “outside looking in” why some may feel she shouldn’t run.
“However, everything we do in the office is bipartisan, and we all have different jobs or specialties, if you will. and mine, just so people feel better, I have never created or been part of the creative team of the ballots, or the reviewing of the ballots,” she said.
“We also store all of our voting machines off site, and I am never one of the techs that goes out to test the machines. So I would have no hands on with any of the materials and the machinery that are part of voting, and I’ll make sure to keep myself even further away from it than usual. Also, I’ve been there for almost seven years. I’ve never been brought up on any ethical question at that job or any job in my entire life.”
Lloyd added that Democratic Commissioner Mary Dyer, her boss, also won’t put her in a position where she will have to make any decision on ballots or votes.
“She will make herself available,” she said.
“It will not be anything that I make any ruling or decision on at all.”
Zurlo recognized that while his party does have some hesitations about Lloyd’s candidacy, he does not.
“She’s a good person and anybody’s entitled to run for any office,” he said.
“That’s my outlook.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.