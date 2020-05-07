Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Mostly sunny in the morning. Increasing clouds with showers later in the day. High around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.