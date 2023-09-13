PLATTSBURGH — A new air service will begin flying from Plattsburgh to Orlando, Fla. at the end of November, bringing much joy to Clinton County officials.
The additional air service from Breeze Airways is expected to be a welcome sight for local travelers and those from nearby Quebec.
“I don’t see how the Canadians will not love this,” Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said.
“It’s low-cost flights, cheap parking and direct service to Florida. We are very pleased to be able to offer this service.”
Breeze Airways, billed as the U.S.’ only “Nice Low Cost Carrier,” or NLCC, will be offering air service to Orlando, Fla. from Plattsburgh International Airport starting Nov. 28.
Flights are expected to be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays to begin. More service and possibly other destinations could also emerge, Henry said.
“It certainly should grow from there,” he said.
Henry said the airport, which is located on the flight line of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base, continues to see more traffic since the worst of travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have lifted.
“This latest announcement by Breeze Airways demonstrates our continued success to expand,” Henry said.
“I applaud Airport Committee Chairperson Robert Hall (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh) for his leadership on this issue and I look forward to our continuing partnership with Breeze Airways.”
The legislature and airport staff has worked for months on end trying to land the additional service, Henry said.
“We worked on this a lot and Bobby (Hall) did a lot and it is nice to see this happen,” he said.
Plattsburgh International Airport Manager Chris Kreig said the county was seeking a reliable cost effective airline to come to the airport.
“In just the last year, we have had 150,000 passengers fly in and out of this airport, and this new service to Orlando International Airport will ensure even more travelers will be coming through Plattsburgh,” Kreig said.
“I am grateful to the legislature for their unwavering commitment to provide additional air service opportunities and I thank Volaire Aviation for their dedication to this endeavor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.