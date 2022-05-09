PLATTSBURGH — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District has proposed an increase of more than $3 million to its annual spending plan for the upcoming school year.
The district noted increased costs in equipment, materials, supplies and contractual costs for school operations as a factor in the 10% increase over the current year’s budget of $30,893,701.
The districts proposed spending of $34,122,714, which carries a 1.85% tax levy increase, and funding for staffing and maintenance will be on the ballot for voters to consider May 17.
“We will not be levying taxes to the cap of 2.7%,” the district said in a budget newsletter.
The proposed tax levy increase would result in only a 1% increase in taxpayer bills if assessments remain the same as they are in 2022.
“This is because the district has been assigned a 1.0085 tax base growth factor for the 2022-2023 tax year,” the letter said. “If assessments remain the same from 2022 to 2023, only the remaining 1% increase will impact the taxpayers. The actual tax rate will be set after all assessments are finalized in August.”
Included in the proposed budget is funding for a $100,000 state-aided capital project that would reconstruct the Rouses Point Elementary gym, replacement of some of the district’s older school buses and more.
ON THE BALLOT
NCCS is proposing to add a dean of students position and an additional custodial worker to next year’s budget.
The dean of students, if funded, would be a two-year position the district hopes would help address academic performance affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the district’s schools.
“NCCS, like most schools nationwide, has seen an increase in students struggling with their social well-being, which is negatively impacting their learning and that of their peers,” the district’s newsletter said.
The letter said the dean of students would work with students directly, provide additional support with planning and implementing student management caseloads, improving school climate and student support team practices, tracking attendance, developing policies and increasing family and community engagement.
The added custodian would be responsible for the increased cleaning and field work needed as the district adds more areas to the middle and high school campuses, the letter said.
The district is also requesting maintenance through its budget, including the removal of old fuel tanks, a sewage pump station replacement and a new maintenance truck with a plow and sander.
BOARD OF EDUCATION SEATS
Two seats for the NCCS Board of Education will also be on the ballot. Both seats are uncontested with Kimberly Bulson and Allen Racine as candidates.
Voting starts at the Champlain Middle School gym and Mooers Elementary School gym from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17.
