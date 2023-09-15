SARANAC LAKE — UpNCoding and North Country Community College will continue its partnership in offering a direct-to-work software engineering boot camp in the fall.
Based in Tupper Lake, UpNCoding provides public/private software engineering work, as well as educational training that focuses on preparing the next generation of software engineers.
Working with North Country, UpNCoding will offer a 12-week Boot Camp course beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26.
The course runs for 12 weeks from Sept. 26 through Dec. 14; every Tuesday,
Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Saranac Lake campus located at 23 Santanoni Ave. in Saranac Lake.
Sessions that will be available in a Hyflex format through in-person or synchronous online instruction, along with recorded sessions to support flexible learning.
All sessions will be taught by industry-experienced instructors.
North Country Community College will host the course at its Saranac Lake campus
while UpNCoding will provide curriculum and instruction.
“We are once again excited to continue our direct-to-work Boot Camp training through North
Country Community College,” Dan Priece, CEO of UpNCoding, said.
“While other institutions focus on front-end app development, UpNCoding is providing a more well-rounded, full-stack education that better addresses the growing needs of the software engineering industry. And, we are developing additional courses in topics such as Security, DevOps, Microprocessor Firmware and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning to better address the needs of the industry and region.”
The course introduces software engineering principles through instruction-led projects and industry standard tools that students will interact with in their future technology careers.
The direct-to-work course is designed to prepare students for the modern software engineering workplace with the goal of providing opportunities across multiple industries.
In addition to developing knowledge and skills, students will be prepared for the
modern software interview processes for various potential entry-level positions, from full-stack
engineer to machine learning engineer to data analysis.
“We witnessed how the students from the first course offering were fully engaged, with some
already receiving job opportunities,” Sarah Maroun, North Country’s Vice President of
Academic Affairs, said.
“We are excited to again offer this direct-to-work Boot Camp training with
UpNCoding. The technical curriculum will provide training as part of a12-week program.”
For more information, visit https://www.nccc.edu/coding/.
