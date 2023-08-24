NBC5 has announced the launch of its first 4 p.m. newscast on Monday, Sept. 11, which will be a full additional hour of important local news and weather information every weekday evening.
“Our mission has always been to serve our communities in Vermont and Northern New York to the highest journalistic standards,” NBC5 President and General Manager Ryan Rothstein said.
“Between coming out of a global pandemic, entering an extraordinary political season that will have very real cultural and societal impact, and dealing with the effects of climate change on our local agriculture and tourism industries, it is crucial that NBC5 provide more opportunities to inform the public with ever-evolving, need-to-know information that effects our communities.”
To spearhead the 4 p.m. news program, NBC5 is promoting eight-year veteran reporter Liz Strzepa to anchor the show and adding Jack Thurston — a familiar face to viewers in the region.
Thurston now brings his unparalleled local knowledge and award-winning journalistic integrity to the 4 p.m. news. Thurston will be reporting on-air starting Monday.
“Jack Thurston and Liz Strzepa bring nearly 30 years of combined reporting experience in our market to the anchor desk,” NBC5 News Director, Michael LaFlesh said.
“That’s nearly three decades of listening to people in our communities, hearing their experiences and learning their needs. With their experience and Tyler Jankoski’s proven local weather expertise and leadership, we couldn’t be more excited to start this new chapter in NBC5’s history of serving Vermont and Northern New York.”
Rothstein added that “Jack has a proven track record of finding our region’s most interesting stories and reporting critical information that is vital to members of our communities.”
“Adding his experience and dedication to our ranks makes our news team even stronger. And Liz, who began her career here at NBC5 nearly a decade ago, has embraced this region and she and Jack make the perfect team to represent our continued commitment to Vermont and Northern New York moving forward.”
Thurston brings more than two decades of reporting local news at WCAX-TV and New England Cable News in Vermont and Northern New York (2002-2011, 2011-2022).
“Whether it’s delivering critical public safety messages or showcasing our communities’ resilience and recovery,” Thurston said, “It has been an honor to tell the stories of the people that make up a region I love, and a true privilege to carry on this dedication to our communities in such a meaningful and impactful way.”
Strzepa added that she has “talked to and gotten to know so many people in this region, and since the pandemic it has become clear that schedules and priorities have gone through a major shift for a lot of families in our area.”
“It’s so important to give our communities more opportunities to get the local information they need, at times that work best for them.”
