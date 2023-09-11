PLATTSBURGH — The Navy Band Northeast made its first visit to Plattsburgh in almost a decade to commemorate the Battle of Plattsburgh with live performances and parade march, and they didn’t disappoint.
“We played at the Strand Theater Thursday night and it was a great and interactive audience,” Erin Horn, Master Chief Musician and Assistant Director, said.
MULTIPLE SHOWS
The Navy Band Northeast, established in 1974, is one of 11 official U.S. Navy bands worldwide, providing musical support for military ceremonies, recruiting, morale and retention programs, and community relations.
In addition to playing live Thursday night at The Strand theater to kick off their participation in the commemoration of the Battle of Plattsburgh, the band also played sets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Lt. David Harbuziuk, the Pops Ensemble Director, led the Navy Band Northeast in concert for a very “interactive crowd,” at the Strand, Horn said.
The band provided a spirited performance in front of City Hall on Friday and Saturday after the parade.
They also gigged in Trinity Park on Sunday, playing a lot of billboard charts and some classic tunes.
BACK AGAIN
The band, once a mainstay at Battle of Plattsburgh events, has not played in Plattsburgh in upwards of seven years according to Horn.
“It has been about seven years since we last played in Plattsburgh for the Battle of Plattsburgh events,” Horn said.
“It is great to be back. It’s a good place to reengage here, especially after COVID we are bringing things back online. We are so happy to be here to show the citizens of Plattsburgh what the Navy Band can do, and to honor those who fought.”
Horn said she became interested in the band upon seeing a performance at the Crane School of Music at Potsdam State and immediately sought out an audition.
“I am from Norwood, about two hours west of Plattsburgh, and I learned about the Navy Band through the Crane School of Music, part of SUNY Potsdam. I thought it was cool so I auditioned and got in,” Horn said.
“So being part of the Navy Band, being from a small town and getting to work with such a diverse team and doing things like this, I have been all over because of the Navy Band.”
WONDERFUL RECEPTION
The band is made up of approximately 45 members, according to Horn.
“The Navy Band Northeast has about 45 members. There are 11 total bands in the Navy and two premiere bands, probably around 650 members total. Out of about 337,000 members of the Navy,” Horn said.
The Navy Band Northeast performs across 11 states in the Northeastern United States.
“I would just like to say we are thankful for the opportunity, thankful for the wonderful reception we get when we are up here,” she said.
“We are grateful to the city and the 1814 Commemoration Inc. for keeping the history alive and how important it is to remember the heroes.”
