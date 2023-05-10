TICONDEROGA — A ribbon cutting to officially welcome Naturally Thyme to the Ticonderoga Area Business Community, as well as mark their expansion into the Adirondack Trading Post, was recently held in coordination with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.
Naturally Thyme is an all-natural, preservative-free, low-packaging company operating in Ticonderoga.
Naturally Thyme makes and packages all their products with minimal packaging, all natural products and no chemicals. They also use suppliers with the same environmental views and goals of reduce, reuse, and recycle.
The owner’s love for nature and all its habitants sparked her desire to give back to the people, animals and environment. She strives to provide customers with high-quality products.
“I am honored and excited to share my passion with all of you. I am proud of the products that have been created in a safe and environmentally friendly way,” Nicole Hurlburt TeRiele, artist and owner of Naturally Thyme, said.
“I would like to thank my family, friends, the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market, and The Adirondack Trading Post for their support. I am thrilled to now be one of the women makers within the amazing space at The Adirondack Trading Post and to be able to grow my business in coordination with other strong entrepreneurs.”
TeRiele grew up here in the Adirondacks. Being raised near two beautiful lakes, her love for nature blossomed. She has canned and made natural remedies for years.
Traveling the United States and Caribbean, brought her attention to the excess trash and chemicals that surrounded the environment. With encouragement from her family and friends, she decided to share some of her favorite products with the public.
Naturally Thyme is now one of the makers at The Adirondack Trading Post. Customers can find an array of their products as part of The Adirondack Trading Post expansion as they approach their 2nd Anniversary in Downtown Ticonderoga.
Those interested can also find Naturally Thyme at the Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market in July through September as one of the regular artisan vendors.
