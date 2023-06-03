PLATTSBURGH — The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey is now examining people in Clinton County.
NHANES is at the Champlain Centre until the end of July. This unique survey has been going on since 1960. It involves interviews and physical examinations of people all across the United States to get a full picture of people’s health living in the U.S.
NHANES staff travel in Mobile Exam Centers to reach randomly picked survey participants, including those in Clinton County.
Results of NHANES benefit people in the United States in important ways. The survey gives estimates on the frequency of heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and many other chronic and infectious diseases.
Many groups and organizations use this information to make plans for improving health and preventing future health problems.
There are also individual benefits for each participant. People who take part will get:
- Free health exams worth more than $5,000, including tests for exposures to environmental chemicals
- Free reports of their health findings
- Help with transportation and childcare costs
- A debit card as a generous thank you for their time and participation
“The information gathered by NHANES is invaluable. We use this data to help inform our Community Health Improvement Plans and to acquire grant funding opportunities to better the health and wellbeing of our community,” Jeffrey Sisson, Director of Public Health at the Clinton County Health Department, said.
“We hope the residents who are selected choose to participate.”
Participation is by invitation only, and the information shared is confidential and protected by law.
For more information visit www.cdc.gov/nhanes
