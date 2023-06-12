PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County residents may notice the presence of large, white medical trailers in the Champlain Centre parking lot over the next month and a half.
While they may appear scary to some, George Dixon from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) assured that the trailers are simply mobile medical exam centers used for completing their annual health survey.
“This is something we’ve been doing for 60 years,” Dixon said, adding that the participating counties are randomly selected. “We go from county to county — 15 different counties a year — and it’s all to kind of better the health in the United States.”
“A lot of times when you come into an area, parked trailers in a parking lot, people become skeptical, but we’ve been pretty well received so far.”
The survey is conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), which is a part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Dixon said once the counties are chosen, households within that county are again selected at random to participate.
Overall, 5,000 people are selected to participate annually. That breaks down to about 600 people from Clinton County, Dixon said.
On Monday, they were two-thirds of the way to that 600 mark as they already had roughly 400 participants identified.
“Each person that’s selected represents 65,000 other people just like them, so once they’re selected to participate, we go to great lengths to try to get them to participate, asking them to come over to the mobile exam center or answer some of the health questions, we offer an incentive for their participation,” he said.
“So those are the different little things that we do to try to get people to let them know it’s OK.”
Those who are officially selected will go to the mobile medical centers, answer questions about their health, diet and daily activities and get physical examinations done.
“This is our way of taking a pulse of the health of the U.S. — so a better understanding of health trends.”
Some of those health trends include examining how many people have high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes, he said.
The physical exams will include participants getting their blood pressure taken; a body scan that measures the percentage of their body fat; an ultrasound of their liver; balance measurements; a blood draw; and other body measurements.
“All the components on this mobile exam center are about $4,500 worth of free tests that the participant gets,” Dixon said.
He added that those who are uncomfortable with any part of the exam can skip that part.
“If you come into the mobile exam center, and there’s any component that you don’t want to do, you don’t have to, we just move on to the next one. So the blood draw back there … say someone’s scared of needles, they don’t want to do it, we don’t do it. We just move past it, and they still get the incentive and all of that for participating and learning a little bit about their own health.”
Additionally, Dixon said all of the information they collect is confidential and they won’t share it with any other organizations.
Though if they do detect something adverse with their health as a result of the exams, they will let the participant know and refer them to local health organizations for further help.
In the past, NHANES has helped detect many adverse health issue trends all across the country, Dixon said.
“There used to be a time when there was lead in gasoline or lead in paint; we don’t have that anymore because of the survey,” he said.
“Back in the ‘70s, we identified participants with high levels of lead in their blood, and we took steps to make changes to kind of help improve the health of everyday products that we use or take those elements that are dangerous to us out of products that we use. So that’s the idea behind it.”
He said through NHANES, they’ve also been able to develop a standard for height and weight across the country as well.
“If you have children, in taking them to the pediatrician, you know those blue and pink growth charts … that was done here in this room; that was developed here,” Dixon said.
“That’s where those numbers come from to know how healthy people are or if you’re in the right percentile as far as height and weight. So all that’s done in here.”
Dixon now says he hopes everyone who is selected in the county will choose to participate in the survey, so this important data can continue to be collected and used to potentially develop further medical advancements in the future.
“It’s almost like a community service,” he said.
“Clinton County is a small piece to a bigger puzzle, and we want Clinton County to be representative in the national sample.”
