PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices across the country are reaching record highs as Memorial Day approaches.
As of Monday, the nation’s average gas price stood at $4.46 per gallon — 15.3 cents higher from a week ago, 39.1 cents higher from a month ago, and $1.43 higher from a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“Those filling their tanks last week saw another jolt at the pump, as both gasoline and diesel prices continued their multi-week rally,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said.
“New records continued to be set on a near daily basis as the national average edges even closer to $4.50 per gallon. Prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4, as demand continues to edge higher and inventories of both gasoline and diesel continue to decline, temperatures warm and motorists get back outside and we near the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer driving season.
“While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon.”
TRAVEL SLOWING
GasBuddy also now expects Americans to travel less in the coming months.
“Against a backdrop of gas prices that have continued to set new records ahead of Memorial Day, Americans have been resilient in their desire to hit the road, but we’re certainly seeing increased hesitancy due to rising prices at the pump. Soaring inflation has led to uncertainty over rising costs,” De Haan said.
“The COVID factor is still present, but has been dwarfed this year by Americans’ concern over high gas prices and dwindling affordable travel options to make use of best months of the year.”
The same GasBuddy data found that the states currently with the highest average gas prices are California at $5.95 per gallon, Hawaii at $5.27 per gallon and Nevada at $5.15 per gallon.
The states currently with the lowest average gas prices are Georgia at $3.98 per gallon, Kansas at $3.98 per gallon and Oklahoma at $3.98 per gallon — the only states under $4 per gallon.
LOCAL COSTS
As of Friday afternoon, these are some regular gas prices around the North Country:
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $4.77
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $4.79
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas & Go Car Wash — $4.79
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — 4.89
Schuyler Falls: Rock’s Grocery Store — $4.95
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $4.97
Elizabethtown: Stewart’s Shop — $4.99
Peru: Stewart’s Shop — $4.99
