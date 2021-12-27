PLATTSBURGH — The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s (CVPH) New Nurse Residency Program has been re-accredited as a Practice Transition Program (PTAP) by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), considered the gold standard for nurse residency programs around the world.
“This is a recognition and acknowledgement that our entire organization can take pride in,” CVPH Chief Nursing Officer Carrie Howard-Canning, MSN, MBA, RN, CNS-BC, CENP said.
“It highlights our dedication to ensuring that our new nurses have the support they need as they transition from school to providing excellent care for our patients.”
40-HOUR CURRICULUM
The Nurse Residency Program provides new nurses — those just starting their career — with additional education and mentors.
The new nurses take on 40 hours of curriculum, offering them time to enhance their clinical skills, participate in educational team-building exercises and learn about professional development opportunities within the organization.
Each nurse is partnered up with another nurse from the area they’ll be working in. Also known as “Preceptors,” these veteran nurses provide invaluable support and guidance as the new nurses adjust to providing care at the bedside.
“We strive for accreditation because those standards set by the ANCC are the right things to do for our patients and our people,” CVPH New Nurse Residency Program Manager Abby Bennett, MSN, RN, CWOCN, NPD-BC said.
“We know that by meeting those standards, our new nurses are going to feel supported and confident at the bedside. They’re going to have the tools and experiences necessary to provide the care our community needs. And, it prepares them for what we hope will be a long, fulfilling and successful career with us here.”
SUMMER CLASS
Since 2013, when CVPH began to offer the program, 353 nurses have graduated. Today, 35 are participating with another class set to begin in the summer.
“Our nurse residents can go up to the floors and ask anyone anything, and they’re going to try to help the residents make the right decision," Bennett said.
"We want each other to succeed. It’s important that the new nurses feel supported by their peers. And that’s really the culture of the units in general."
Emily Estus, RN and a recent residency program graduate, said it was just a great experience.
“It’s definitely something that made the transition to my new career less stressful,” she said.
59th PROGRAM IN NATION
The CVPH New Nurse Residency Program was first accredited by the ANCC in 2018. At the time, it was the 59th program in the country to receive the recognition and the second residency in New York State to achieve accreditation.
Work toward re-accreditation began more than a year ago, as last winter’s wave of COVID-19 cases was ramping up in the North Country.
“The new nurses have been incredibly flexible and resilient, especially the last two groups that have come to us,” Bennett said.
“They went to school and graduated in a pandemic. They didn’t have a normal nursing school experience, because they couldn’t with the way the world was. And they still came here wanting to learn. I think the residency program is as important as ever in supporting the nurses as they start their careers, given all the challenges the health care industry faces with COVID-19.”
Bennett points out that the residents play an important role in shaping the curriculum each year based on the feedback they provide.
“The goal is to always give residents a curriculum that best supports and addresses their needs,” she said.
RESIDENCY EXPANSION
The current accreditation will last through 2025. Bennett is working on plans to expand the residency to new areas and specialties.
There are plans underway to publish the residency’s best practices with the ANCC so that other health care organizations across the region and the country can benefit.
Estus was quick to point out that the residency program and the colleagues she learned from gave her the confidence she needed to succeed as a nurse. She said the time she spent with a recent patient reminded her why starting her career at CVPH was the right choice.
“There was a patient on Progressive Care that had COVID, and he suffered through it pretty hard," Estus said.
"I was with him on nights, and then I switched to days and would still see him,” she recalled. “He looked at me and said, ‘This all feels like a bad dream, but you’re helping me and you’re making it better.’ And hearing that just makes you realize, okay, this is why I’m here. It just makes everything worth it.”
For more information on the New Nurse Residency Program, visit: tinyurl.com/4w7bz8pr
