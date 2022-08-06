PLATTSBURGH — Nancy Langlois School of Dance went big and hard at Dance the World Broadway from July 28 through Aug. 1 in New York City.
“We had 53 students and their families attend,” said Susan Mossey, who directs the company with her daughter, Kyra Mossey.
“We were the largest group there. We danced on the Minskoff Stage on Broadway, which is home to the Lion King. I choreographed an eight-minute, multi-genre routine. The ages of dancers were between 8 and 20 years old. We also danced in Times Square. That was a routine choreographed by Dance the World Broadway.”
NLSD dancers had the privilege to dance alongside dancers from all over the United States as well as the UK and Scotland. The Empire Dance Company of Plattsburgh also performed.
Master classes were taught by Corbin Bleu of High School Musical fame.
“He instructed a tap master class, which was great for our students as tap has been instructed at NLSD for 68 years,” Mossey said.
“One of our little dancers was also the only dancer to get an autograph after his master class.”
Additional master classes were taught by Gabby Correntino of Broadway’s Hamilton and Gabrielle Carrubba of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen.
“We did a Disney workshop,” Mossey said.
“I would say at least 20 had never been to New York City before. They seemed thrilled. The parents of our students were thrilled. It was a really positive reaction from everyone.”
New programs for the school’s ‘22-‘23 season include Crown Jewels Competition Dance Team, Tumble Monkeys Gymnastics, and Celtic Fusion.
“So, we just started Open Registration,” Mossey said.
