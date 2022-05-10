PLATTSBURGH — The Northern Adirondack Central School District proposed a larger budget that would stay below the tax cap for the next school year, as the district looks to continue to rebuild its financial footing.
NAC, in a budget newsletter, said its proposed $25,979,925 spending plan, a $1.2 million increase from its current budget, would allow the district to continue to pay down some of the debt it has accumulated in the past few years.
FISCALLY STRESSED
The district said it has been classified as fiscally stressed over the past three years by the state’s Comptroller’s Office. NAC is one of 21 other school districts in New York categorized in the same position and is the only one in Clinton County. The comptroller’s report excludes districts in New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers.
“Developing a proposed budget is always a very difficult task, because it should involve long-range fiscal planning that maintains educationally sound programming while being fiscally responsible,” NAC’s newsletter said. “This year has again proven to be extremely difficult in the development of such a budget.”
NAC said it is still struggling with some of the effects by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the district believes it is heading in the right direction after it was classified as the most fiscally stressed school district in New York in 2021. NAC is now listed as susceptible to fiscal stress, and it hopes it will be off the list by the next reporting year.
ON THE BALLOT
• NAC’s $25 million budget, with a tax levy of $7,995,00.
• A purchase of three school buses at a cost of no more than $390,000
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Two NAC Board of Education seats, currently held by Willie Venne and Mark DeCoste, are up for election this year.
DeCoste’s seat carries a five-year term, while Venne’s carries three years.
Nicholas Manor and Richard Moore, both of Ellenburg Depot; Mark Reif of Chazy Lake; and Pamela Ross of Altona are running for the seats.
Voting begins May 17 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Middle/High School cafeteria.
