PLATTSBURGH — The family of Melissa Myers calmly sat in court Thursday listening to Vincent Abrams adamantly claim that he did not kill her in a lengthy and rambling speech.
They were not buying it.
“I can’t say what I thought of that and have it printed in the paper,” Myers’ sister, Crystal Myers, said following the sentencing of Abrams to life in prison without the chance of parole.
FAMILY SUPPORT
Crystal Myers attended the sentencing with her and Melissa’s mother, Robin Gebo, Melissa’s oldest son, Xavier Powell, and other family members and friends.
That sat quietly as Abrams, wearing black and white striped jail clothing with an orange sleeves and handcuffed at the waist, turned to address them. Abrams said multiple times that he did not kill Melissa and that he loved her and looked out for her and he could never hurt any woman.
Clinton County Court Judge William Favreau handed down the maximum sentences for Abrams including life in prison without the possibility of parole, which the family was thankful for.
“The whole family is very pleased,” Crystal Myers said.
Gebo said she was glad that there was some justice for her daughter and that Abrams will not be able to hurt anyone else.
“He didn’t even speak (take the stand) during the trial and now he speaks?” Gebo said.
Before handing down the sentence, Favreau was not swayed by Abrams’ emotional plea. He addressed Abrams’ claims of innocence and of a conspiracy, saying he has had about a year to come up with such stories.
“It was horrid violence against Miss Myers,” Favreau said, adding that he could not imagine what she went through in her final moments of life.
DA PLEASED
Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Vivian Joo, also was not buying Abrams’ claims of innocence.
“I think the statements that Mr. Abrams made in his (pre-sentencing) report as well as in the court today are exactly what Judge Favreau indicated,” Wylie said.
Wylie said Abrams had many opportunities to give law enforcement information such as that he smelled the real killer’s cologne in Myers’ apartment before he ran out in fear.
“He certainly had many opportunities during his interviews,” Wylie said.
“Come on now, to say who it was because of the cologne... but never disclose that... this just goes to show what type of person he is.”
Wylie said he was pleased that Favreau handed out the maximum sentence.
“I’m very pleased with the sentence. I’m happy for the family and obviously for the community,” he said.
“It’s very important that the judge sends that kind of a message.”
Attorney Greg LaDuke, who defended Abrams, said he plans on appealing the outcome of the case.
He said Abrams, who he said was a very gifted mechanic and a smart guy, was a victim of the drug scourge in this country.
“Our country is dying from it (drugs),” LaDuke said.
“We are dying from it and this case is part of that.”
MOURNING
As Melissa Myers’ family was leaving the court room they said they were relieved that Abrams will be going away forever.
“We feel relief, but there is still an emptiness about it,” Crystal Myers said.
“We’re happy it’s over, we’re happy that he’s getting what he deserves, but we still mourn the loss of my sister.”
