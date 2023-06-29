ESSEX — In the past, long before the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Essex Community Church was known for hosting a variety of musical events.
Back in the ‘90s, Essex resident Donald Beggs created an endowment to support the playing and maintenance of the Dutch tracker pipe organ he generously donated.
Income from that endowment supported a series of organ recitals that expanded to include piano and other classical music.
Over the years, these programs evolved further to include other musical genres. In past years, the church routinely sponsored five or six concerts during the summer and early fall.
In addition to these concerts, typically held on a weekend evening, the church began a series called the Mid Day Concerts, held in the middle of the day on Thursdays during the summer. The idea behind this was to provide a relaxed 45-minutes to an hour of music in a relaxed atmosphere at a modest price after which patrons could enjoy lunch at one of Essex’s local eateries.
These musical programs were planned and executed by a Concerts Committee, consisting of church and community members.
The Pandemic put an end to all of this, but this summer a newly organized Concerts Committee — Norma Goff, Jim Van Hoven, Lora Langston and Lindley Houghton — is in the process of reviving the Mid Day Concert series as well as offering other musical programs to the community throughout the year.
This summer, the Mid Day Concerts will be offered on four Thursdays, beginning in late July.
A modest entrance fee will be charged. These concerts are made possible, in part, by an Essex County Arts Council’s Cultural Assistance Program Grant with funding provided by Essex County.
The series kicks off on July 20 with a performance by Piotr Barcz, a self-taught young pianist who specializes in ragtime and performs regularly to enthusiastic reviews at the Barn Door Tavern in Essex.
On July 27, Matt Dunne, bassist and guitarist, and Bill Vitek, pianist will perform a program of classical jazz. On August 3, students from Meadowmount School of Music will perform a classical strings program.
And on August 10, Patricia McCarty, viola, and Bill Zito, classical guitar, will perform. All performances are at 11:30 a.m. and will conclude no later than 12:30 p.m..
In addition to the Mid-Day concerts, two special programs have already been scheduled. On Sunday afternoon July 2 at 3 p.m., Adrian Carr, pianist and organist will perform. He is the organist at the Plattsburgh Presbyterian Church.
On Sunday, September 24 at 4 pm., the well-regarded Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir, under the inspired direction of Dr. Dexter Criss, will return to the Community Church for another stirring performance.
Fees will be charged for both events.
The Church and its Concerts Committee continue to plan additional events, all supported by a combination of the Beggs endowment, entrance fees, donations from supporters of the arts, and local foundations.
If you wish to support the Church’s public music programs, you can send a check to the Essex Community Church, PO Box 125, Essex, NY 12936.
Write “Community Concerts” on the memo line.
If you would like to serve on the Concerts Committee, contact either Norma Goff at normagoff13@gmail.com or Jim Van Hoven at jimcolleenvh@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.