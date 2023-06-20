PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Coast Cultural Alliance hosted the 14th annual Museum Day weekend across Clinton County with 16 participating museums for history loving residents of the county on Saturday and Sunday.
The goal of Museum Day weekend is to encourage and educate members of the community on the history around them through free visits.
“What I think is important is getting the word out of the amazing museums in Clinton County,” Geri Favreau, President of the Clinton County Historical Association and Museum, said.
“Everyone has a unique history and story to tell, I call it ‘Historical Clinton County’ because there is so much history around here. The Battle of Valcour in 1776, the Battle of Plattsburgh in the early 1800s, these events changed the course of the county’s history. Unfortunately many people are unfamiliar or do not understand that.”
“If Benedict Arnold had been unsuccessful in delaying the British forces, this part of New York might not be part of the U.S.,” she added.
Participating museums opened their doors to the public for free for a limited time, including those which are not typically open on Saturday or Sunday.
The 16 museums, in the order featured on the ACCA Arts and History passport included:
• Alice T. Miner Museum
• Anderson Falls Heritage House Museum
• Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum
• Clinton County Historical Association and Museum
• Dannemora Village Museum
• Heart’s Delight Farm Heritage Exhibit
• Kent-Delord House Museum
• Lyon Mountain Mining and Railroad Museum
• Northern NY American-Canadian Genealogical Society (Saturday or by appointment only)
• North Star Underground Railroad and Museum
• Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum
• Old Post Cemetery (Saturday only)
• Plattsburgh State Art Museum at SUNY Plattsburgh (Saturday only)
• Rouses Point History and Welcome Center
• Samuel de Champlain History Center
• The Strand Center for the Arts (Saturday only)
• War of 1812 Museum (Saturday only)
• Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel (Sunday only)
Clinton County is home to several historically significant locations and events, including the Battle of Valcour Island in 1776 and Battle of Plattsburgh in 1814, however the history begins much earlier.
Samuel de Champlain rediscovered Lake Champlain in 1609, however the lake was already home to the Algonquian and Iroquoian peoples.
“We say the lake was discovered by Champlain in the 1600s, but really he was just the first European to find it,” Favreau said.
“The real discovery was done by the indigenous peoples much earlier.”
The Clinton County Historical Association and Museum offered visitors a peek into the prohibition era with their immersive exhibit featuring a functioning player-piano, smuggling diorama and a wall filled with headlines and smuggler stories.
Despite being located near the Oval in Plattsburgh, the exhibits included in the CCHA Museum display history from around the county.
“When we do any kind of exhibit here, we try to include other places,” Favreau said.
“We are located in Plattsburgh, but we are the Clinton County Historical Association, we want to include the whole county.”
Museum Day participants who stopped at the Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum had the opportunity of a hands-on experience with several items including a FB-111 cock-pit, uniforms, helmets, equipment and more.
“We are the only truly hands-on museum like this. If you see a jacket or helmet you can put it on,” Joseph McNichols, Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum docent and retired member of the Air Force, said.
“It’s really good to get the word out, not only for Museum Day but to keep the Air Force base in the community’s minds.”
Normally between six and 10 people visit the PAFB Museum on a given day, but more than 50 showed up Saturday, McNichols said.
Visitors could get up close to a B-47 StratoJet Bomber and a FB-111A Strategic Bomber.
The War of 1812 Museum focuses on the Plattsburgh area during the War of 1812, including multimedia dioramas, life-size replica of an army cabin, a Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration film screening and more depicting the lives of soldiers, battles and more.
“Museum Day is an opportunity for museums to open their doors to the public,” Keith Herkalo, president of the Battle of Plattsburgh Association, said.
“Let them experience the history. It’s like an incentive to learn about where you live. There are all kinds of unique stories to tell.”
Self-guided tours were available at both locations, however, members of the respective museums were available to give visitors a more informed presentation of the items, events and people depicted.
The event drew a steady stream of people at most sites.
“We are actually just passing through on our way to Saratoga Springs for a concert,” said one couple visiting from Canada.
“We wanted to visit the area but it started raining and didn’t know what to do. We found out about Museum Day and here we are. Keith over at the War of 1812 Museum gave us a phenomenal presentation.”
Other residents hold a more personal connection to the history of the area.
“My grandfather was in the Air Force and stationed at the base when it was still open,” said a Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum visitor.
“I’ve spent my life hearing his stories so I am fascinated by all of these things, the equipment, the uniforms and gear, seeing it all hung up here is truly awesome.”
