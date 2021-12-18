PLATTSBURGH — An unexpected partnership between local museums and the Champlain Centre Mall is underway.
The local museum exhibits will now be available to preview at the Champlain Centre Mall near Bazaar Trader.
HIGH-TRAFFIC LOCATION
Although it’s in an unlikely location, shoppers will have the opportunity to catch up on local history while they finish their holiday shopping and more.
"The high-foot traffic the mall receives, made it appealing for museums to display their exhibits. Additionally, museums were interested in reaching new visitors that they may have not been able to target at their venue,” Emily Moosmann, Champlain Centre marketing director, said.
Shoppers of all ages will be welcome to view the exhibits.
MUSEUM EXHIBITS
"Museum at the Mall" is open to all age groups. We have seen everyone from mall walkers to families enjoy the exhibits at the mall,” Moosmann said.
According to a Champlain Centre news release, the exhibits will feature the “Clinton County Historical Association, Lake Champlain Basin Program and 1814 Commemoration Inc.”
“CCHA is very pleased to be a part of ‘Museum at the Mall.’ Our presence at the Champlain Centre Mall is a wonderful opportunity for CCHA to promote the history of Clinton County. We have new and updated exhibits in every gallery at the Museum,” CCHA President Geri Favreau said.
“Our in-house Prohibition exhibit, funded by a 2021 Corridor of Commerce Grant from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership, tells the story of prohibition and bootlegging in the County from 1920-1933.”
LOCAL HISTORY
The museum exhibit will have plenty of opportunities to learn about the history of the North Country, as well as the history of North America.
“Our group’s purpose is to acknowledge and honor the Haudenosaunee people who have been here for thousands of years. We installed a Turtle Sculpture on the waterfront in Plattsburgh’s Peace Point Park this fall, and now the opportunity to have a display at the mall wonderfully expands our educational reach,” Penny Clute, facilitator for the Tsi ietsenhtha (Gee Yeh Jon’ Ta) Plattsburgh Art Project, said.
“When shoppers see our exhibit, they will learn of the importance of the turtle in the Creation Story and why North America is called Turtle Island.”
‘Museum at the Mall’ emphasizes the importance of teaching local history, while promoting other museums in the area to visit.
“Learning local history is important for residents as it helps enrich people's understanding of their community. We are lucky to have such a large variety of great museums to enjoy here in Plattsburgh,” Moosmann said.
“I would recommend The War of 1812 Museum and The Clinton County Historical Association Museum for anyone wanting to learn more.”
Email Carly Newton:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.