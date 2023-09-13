ELIZABETHTOWN — One of two men charged in the murder of a Keeseville man in March pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday in Essex County Court.
Michael Rougeau, 48, of Plattsburgh, entered not guilty pleas to felony second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Judge Richard Meyer set his trial to start at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024 and he was returned to the Essex County Jail without bail. Meyer also set times and dates for pre-trial motions and hearings.
DARRAH DEATH
Rougeau and Michael Nastasia, 30, of Plattsburgh are accused of stabbing Kenneth C. “KC” Darrah, 37, of Keeseville and throwing him off the Ausable Chasm Bridge in Chesterfield.
Darrah’s body was found on the bank of the Ausable River on March 20 and an autopsy showed he died from loss of blood from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.
State Police said the three men had a late-night altercation before Darrah was killed.
NASTASIA ARRAIGNMENT
Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague said Nastasia will be arraigned later this month.
“Nastasia’s attorney requested an adjournment, which was granted,” she said by email.
“(Rougeau’s trial) date may or may not change with the timing of any pre-trial proceedings and any other delays that could occur or change that date.”
Rougeau is represented by the Essex County Public Defender’s Office and Nastasia by Essex County Conflict Defender Miriam Hadden.
Nastasia has been set for an arraignment at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 in Essex County Court before Judge Meyer. He’s currently in the Essex County Jail without bail.
Rougeau and Nastasia were indicted earlier this month by an Essex County grand jury.
