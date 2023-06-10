PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh 2023 graduates are scattered to the winds.
But a group of them walked, so to speak, before graduation day, at the Multicultural Student Graduation Reception held in the Warren Ballrooms, Angell College Center.
The inaugural event featured a welcome by Allison Heard, vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at the college.
“So, it is new,” Heard said.
“It’s an opportunity to celebrate the diversity that we have. A lot of times, many of these students are first-generation college students. For many, they just had a lot of obstacles, barriers, whether it’s family members that might have passed along the way.
“The significance of this class is most of these students who came in as undergraduate students, they started in the fall of 2019. Which means if you were a first-gen student starting for the first time in the fall, then by the time they got to the spring, they were dealing with COVID. We wanted to celebrate their success.”
TO SEE THE SUCCESS
Reception attendees include many sophomores and juniors.
“We want those students to see the success of those students graduating and want to feel like they want to be recognized the following year,” Heard said.
“We don’t want those students to stop. We had 60 students that we recognized. Some students will walk in May, but they might have to finish a summer class and they end up graduating in August.”
A note of congratulations was given by college President Dr. Alexander Enyedi.
David Harris aka DJ Sha provided the sonic backdrop for the evening.
“The Answer I Will Someday Give,” a spoken word poetry selection, was given by Julian Garcia, author, poet, teacher and Class of 2022 graduate.
Beekmantown Conjunto, a Beekmantown Middle School student group , performed Afro-Caribbean drumming.
‘NEVER LET YOURSELF BE DEFEATED’
Multicultural Student Success Coach Travis Gorham introduced the guest speaker Monte Prather, a U.S. Air Force Capt. (retired), husband of Jacqueline Prather, community member, MLK Commission member, proud father of SUNY alumni Charles and Monticia Prather, and grandfather of future alumni.
Prather shared how his educator/mother cut him no slack, and how he had to work hard to attain good grades that led to his later success in life.
“I want to thank you for listening to me,” he said.
“To all the graduates, may God bless you, may God watch over you and your endeavors. May you have success and pride in everything you do.”
Heard read a selection of inspirational quotes and Scriptures shared by students.
“You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated,” she said.
“I did my best, and God did the rest. Black Girl Magic! I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Share our similarities, celebrate our differences. If I didn’t define myself, I would be crunched into other people’s fantasies of me and eaten alive. Ignorance is a cure for nothing. Bet on yourself. Aim for the moon, even if you only hit the streetlights, at least you can say you aimed high.”
PAY HOMAGE TO SACRIFICES
The students had a choice between a Kente stole or Multicultural graduation cords to wear.
“The Kente stole is a symbol of achievement and overcoming hardship and adversity in the pursuit of academic success,” Heard said.
“It is often worn as a sign of solidarity and to unite Black and BIPOC students with Africans and their displaced descendants around the world. The stole is used to pay homage to ancestral sacrifices and the sacrifice that families often make to pave the way for first-generation college students to attend universities. The Kente stole is a symbol of hope and confidence in the future.
“Multicultural graduation cords are often awarded during graduation ceremonies and receptions as a way to recognize multicultural students who have demonstrated a commitment to diversity, social justice, and equity-minded practices.”
SYMBOLIC COLORS
Heard went on to explain the symbolism of the colors:
Black: Unity with Ancestors, spiritual awareness and maturity.
Green: The future, renewal, wealth and royalty.
Red: Passion, the blood, struggle, and strength.
White: Clean slate and possibility.
‘A MORE PROGRESSIVE ERA IN PLATTSBURGH’
Gorham called out the names of the students, who were greeted onstage by Elizabeth Bernat, director of Academic Advising; College Registrar Pam Munson; Provost and Senior Vice President Anne Herzog and Enyedi.
Brooklynite Kelsay Alexander, a sociology major with a minor criminal justice and social justice, shared her future plans.
“I’m going to law school,” she said.
“I’m taking a year off just to work in some nonprofits and do some volunteer work, then I’ll be going to law school next year.”
At the college, Alexander was the social justice advocate for the Plattsburgh Association for Black Journalists and active in the House of Divinity, a modeling club, “inspiring beauty across all platforms.”
Asked what this ceremony meant, Alexander said:
“It just shows progress in the Plattsburgh community. I feel that them showing and contributing to a Multicultural Graduation is definitely allowing for a more better, a more progressive era in Plattsburgh. I think also the Office of DEI is doing a phenomenal job in helping us as well.”
‘IT’S SURREAL SOMETIMES’
Yolson Meristal double majored in TV/video production and digital media.
“I chose to come here because one, I love the campus, and it offered the program I wanted, a communications program, which covered everything from TV, movies, film,” he said.
“I just really had a passion for movies ever since I was little. So any major programs that gave me the opportunity to get hands-on experience with the camera, I was going to take it.”
Meristal, originally from Haiti and a Schenectady resident, said it was amazing to received his Kente stole. He plans to attend the University of Albany to get an MBA with a focus in marketing or health management.
“It’s surreal sometimes,” he said.
“It hasn’t really hit yet that I’m graduating. I came in Fall 2019. So, Spring 2020, they shut it down and they sent us home. I only had like one semester. This is probably like my fifth semester on this campus. It’s weird because I haven’t gone here all my four years. Regardless, I make the best of it, and it’s still just a great accomplishment.”
‘FINALLY, I AM HERE’
Evans Codjoe majored in biomedical science with a minor in neurobiology.
“I wanted to be in a school in New York because I am from Maryland,” he said.
Codjoe became a Cardinal in the Spring of 2019.
He attributes his success to: “Just keeping up with my schoolwork, everything that I had to do. There was a time to work hard, time to have fun with friends, you know, go through college and all that, and do all that I had to do. And, finally, I am here. It’s a surprise, though. I knew it was possible. I am actually looking forward to getting into med schools. I need to take some time off to get some practical work in and all that.”
