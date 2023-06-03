AUSABLE FORKS — The Mountain Riders Motorcycle Club (MRMC) is hosting its 18th Annual ALS Ride today.
This year’s ride will benefit Plattsburgh resident John Russell, who is living with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), MRMC President, Pat “Click” SantaMaria, said.
“We’ve been doing this every year for somebody in the community with ALS. John’s name came up through a lady and … we went over and sat down with him and talked to him,” he said.
“It’s astonishing how many people in the community have this disease.”
Registration for the ride is taking place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Lance’s Pizza in AuSable Forks — where the ride will begin.
Each rider will be asked to pay $15, with an additional $5 asked for each passenger. For the second consecutive year as well, classic cars will also be welcomed to join the bikers on the ride for those same costs.
Last year’s ride had about 160 riders, but SantaMaria said they’ve had as many as 180.
“This is one of the bigger ones,” he said, referring to the several rides they host throughout the summer.
From Lance’s Pizza, this year’s ride will travel through Saranac to Plattsburgh where Russell lives and then finish back in AuSable Forks at the ball fields where more festivities will be held throughout the day.
“We start on Main Street in AuSable, we get all the bikes lined up and get everybody together and then take the ride out there,” SantaMaria said.
A silent auction will also be held at the AuSable Forks’ ball fields when the ride is over to raise money for Russell. Along with the auction, a 50/50 raffle, a barbecue and a cornhole tournament will also be taking place with live entertainment.
Those interested in participating in the cornhole tournament will be asked to pay $30 for their team. Anybody — biker or non-biker — is welcome to attend these festivities and donate.
For those who can’t attend, donations can also be made within eight to 10 days, SantaMaria said.
“I’ve had people call me all week and most of them are from Lake Forest, where John lives, other residents, and I’m going down there to pick up their checks so we’ll have their checks to put in with the donations we get.”
SantaMaria also clarified that all the proceeds raised go directly to Russell after the event is over.
“We don’t give it to the association. We actually give the money to somebody in the community (Russell) that has the disease and they can do whatever they want with it,” SantaMaria said.
“We found in the past that some of these people are fighting with insurance companies and they need the money now. So they could take care of what they have to with bills and stuff.”
He added that they don’t have a monetary goal in mind to raise either, they just want to raise as much as possible to give to Russell.
“I think the biggest one we did was almost 30 grand ($30,000), but that was a well known guy in the area and once the families get involved, it’s hard to tell what you’re going to do,” he said.
“Last year was $9,000 that we raised in one day, so our goal is just to raise as much as we can for the individual.”
