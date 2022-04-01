PLATTSBURGH — ‘Ghost kitchens’ sound scary, but they’re not.
In the restaurant and hospitality scene, a ghost kitchen is where a virtual restaurant, with their own separate name and menu, has their products produced in an already-existing kitchen.
The new trend has local restaurants jumping on it to help expand and evolve their business.
MRBEAST MENU
Starting last week, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery on Route 3, permanently has the popular MrBeast Burger chain, started by famous Youtuber Jimmy Donaldson, virtually operating out of their kitchen.
MrBeast Burger’s menu consists of their own brand of burgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries and even a “Shrek’s Quesadilla.”
“They started it up a few days ago and it has been crazy,” Ben Stermer, a worker at Perkins, said in reference to the uptick in business.
“I can’t keep supplies in — I keep going to the storage. We’re running out of everything.”
The popularity of ghost kitchens soared over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for restaurants to boost their revenue when their dine-in service wasn’t available.
General Manager Jason Kozilsky said MrBeast Burger will look to help Perkins’ business recover from the pandemic.
“The coronavirus has caused a disruption in the hospitality restaurant business. Additional revenue sources had to be sought out, as well as the execution of how people are receiving their orders,” he said.
“A lot of restaurants were shut down for a long period of time and had to get creative to create additional revenue in order to survive. So, we had to evolve with the times and we sought out the idea of doing a virtual ghost operation out of our facility to provide additional revenue for our operation.”
HIRED MORE STAFF
So far, the virtual restaurant has seen a lot of success in the community.
And to keep up with the high demand, Perkins even had to hire more staff, Kozilsky said.
“So in our case, it is a mix of the same staff with additional staff that was just brought aboard, due to the MrBeast brand being a lot more successful than I anticipated,” Kozilsky said.
“It’s a really cool concept, and it’s something that has evolved rather quickly.”
MRBEAST DONATIONS
Kozilsky said Perkins looked at a few different brands before eventually deciding on MrBeast Burger for their kitchen.
“Ultimately, what drove us to MrBeast was due to the type of person he is. It was aligned with our beliefs from an operational standpoint,” Kozilsky said.
“He donates a lot of money back into the community, not only his community but all over the United States and all over the world. It kind of goes along with our brand, especially here on a local level since we’re a privately owned Perkins franchise.”
Customers looking to order can do so through the MrBeast Burger app or website and pick it up at the Perkins location.
But eating the food at the Perkins restaurant isn’t an option.
“Generally speaking it’s for delivery, but most of the operations do offer pickup as well. Somebody could not come into the store and order a MrBeast Burger while dining in at our location,” Kozilsky said.
“But they certainly can place their order ahead of time and pick it up.”
