With winter officially upon us, it was fun to sort through my many photos of winter hikes and share some with our readers. Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and all the best in 2021.
— Joanne Kennedy, Navigating Nature columnist
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 26, 2020 @ 8:39 am
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Silas F. Trombley, Jr. of Plattsburgh, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the CVPH Medical Center. He was born in Plattsburgh on May 17, 1938, the son of Silas and Evelyn (Ouimette) Trombley. Silas was a member of the U.A. Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union N…
Keeseville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at home. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be at the Plattsburgh Community Mausoleum. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
65, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home in Plattsburgh, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2020; born in Racine, Wisc., Oct. 12, 1955. An informal memorial will be planned in the summer. Arrangements with Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
