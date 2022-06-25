PLATTSBURGH — Mountain Lake PBS will feature their Passport to Culture Gala with special guest Jacques Pépin.
The gala will take place on the historic U.S. Oval in Plattsburgh on Saturday, Oct.1.
“Jacques Pépin is truly an icon… a giant of public media with a well-earned and world-class reputation in the culinary world. We are so honored to have Jacques join us in Plattsburgh,” Bill McColgan, President & CEO of Mountain Lake PBS, said.
Jacques Pépin is an award-winning chef, author, and educator who has been cooking for more than 60 years.
Programs like “Jacques Pépin Heart & Soul” and “Julia and Jacques Cooking at Home” are among the most popular cooking shows in the history of PBS.
The gala evening will begin with a Meet & Greet hour for VIP ticket holders. The doors will open for the event at 5 p.m., and the program will begin at 6 p.m.
A delicious meal will be followed by a Q&A with Mr. Pepin, moderated by Mountain Lake PBS’ Thom Hallock.
Questions for the Q&A will be gathered from attendees in advance.
Tickets are $100 per person, and a reserved table of 10 is $1,000.
Sponsorships are also available to individuals and businesses.
A very limited number of VIP tickets are available for $250 per person, so people interested in these tickets should reach out to Mountain Lake PBS soon.
All funds raised at this Passport to Culture Gala will support Mountain Lake’s local programs and educational initiatives throughout the region.
More information and tickets to the gala can be found at mountainlake.org/gala, or on the phone at 518-324-0125.
The Passport to Culture Gala is made possible by support of sponsors.
• Presenting sponsor: Wouter and Loretta Rietsema.
• Bon Appetite Sponsors: ETS Staffing, and Northline Utilities.
• Bon Voyage Sponsors: UFirst Federal Credit Union, Attic Storage, Law Office of MaryAnne Bukolt Ryder, Stafford Owens Law Firm, Hill & Hollow Music, and Adam & Marina Cutler.
• Heart & Soul Sponsors: Brennan Buick GMC, Northern Insuring Agency, Janice Marchut Conrad & Peter Conrad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.