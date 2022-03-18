PLATTSBURGH — Crisie Luebbers’s mother, Fran Bordeau, is angry and blames what she calls a flaw in the criminal justice system for leading to her daughter’s brutal killing last July.
“I want Crisie’s death to stand for something, and I want everyone to know just how deadly bail reform can be to innocent people,” she said.
Bordeau said the voters should be the ones to decide on a bail reform law.
“The citizens of my state should be able to vote for bail reform instead of idiots in Albany doing what they want,” she said.
Bordeau took little solace in learning about the plea deal Craig Foster accepted Wednesday regarding his role in her daughter’s murder. The agreement will give Foster 36 years to life in prison.
“He gets to go on an all-expense-paid vacation for 36 (years) to life; he should never see the light of day,” Bordeau said.
After hearing that Nicole Cayea, who is also charged in Luebbers’ death, rejected a plea deal Thursday that would have put her behind bars for 35 years to life, Bordeau offered her thoughts.
“Life without parole, don’t even have to think twice about that, but no matter what their sentences end up being, it will never be enough,” she said.
‘BAIL-RELATED’
Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie said Thursday that if Cayea goes to trial and loses, he will seek life without parole.
Wylie also said that new bail measures in the state could very well have played a role in Luebbers’ murder.
He noted that Foster and Cayea both had been arrested on felony drug charges prior to her death, but had been released.
“Ms. Cayea had multiple class B drug felony charges that she had been arrested for. Mr. Foster had multiple drug class B felony cases, including being arrested on June 30 with [class] A felony weight,” Wylie said.
“Prior to January 2020, [Foster] would have been locked up. Ms. Cayea would have been locked up.”
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) agreed with Wylie.
“You can make the argument that this is bail related,” Jones said.
Jones said he will continue to fight for reform.
“My colleagues and I are pushing for changes to bail reform that would give judges more discretion when a defendant comes before them with multiple offenses and or could be a danger to society,” Jones said.
“I voted no on bail reform on the original bill in the legislature, and I’m certainly pushing for changes right along, and we had some changes in the year following that. We need to put in judicial discretion and judges discretion. Maybe in this case that would have made a difference.”
Crisie’S STORY
Jones said he believes Gov. Kathy Hochul would be on board with some changes.
“We need to get support from the governor and legislature,” he said.
Bordeau said she would like to work with local and state lawmakers in amending the bail reform law, and even expressed interest in having a bill named after her daughter.
“I want Crisie’s story to reach every inch of the state and hopefully force a change to the bail reform law,” she said.
