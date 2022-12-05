PORT HENRY — State Police arrested Kasandra A. Brace, 31, of Moriah, for attempted third-degree robbery and third-degree burglary, a press release said.
On Dec. 3, around 6:52 p.m., Troopers responded to the Golden Palace located on Broad Street in the town of Moriah for a robbery in progress.
According to the release, an investigation determined Brace entered the restaurant wearing black clothing, a black cloth mask over her face, sunglasses, carrying a paper bag in one hand and with a paper bag concealing her other hand. She was demanding money from the cash register.
The cook of the restaurant noticed what was happening, went out and brought Brace to the ground and waited for law enforcement. No one was injured during the altercation.
Brace was arrested and transported to SP Lewis for processing. She was held at Essex County Jail awaiting pre-arraignment, the release said.
