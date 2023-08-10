Moriah survivalist departs "Alone" TV show

MORIAH — Homesick for her family, Moriah survival expert Melanie Sawyer departed the “Alone” television program she co-starred on.
Her last aired episode was Aug. 2, when she said the loneliness and longing for her family were getting to her.
She’d spent 43 days in the wilderness of northern Saskatchewan, Canada, for the History Channel program “Alone.”
Sawyer was one of 10 players dropped on a remote island called Reindeer Lake who had to find their own food and build their own shelters in a place that frequently saw temperatures below freezing.
IN TOP FOUR
Only four out of the original 10 participants were still there when Sawyer decided to leave during filming late last year.
She said she missed her fiancé, Brian Mccormick, and her two grown children and nephew.
“It was a learning experience and I’m wondering how much more learning can I do?” she said on her last show, episode 9 of 11. “I’m tapping out. I want to go home and see him (Mccormick) and tell him I love him. This has been an incredible experience. I had no idea that being by myself would affect me so deeply.”
TAPPED OUT
She used the satellite phone each participant had to call in.
“I’m officially tapping out,” she said, near tears. “Thank you.”
The solitary life on the island gave her a chance to think about everything in her life, she said before she left.
“Part of this experience is your head. It’s all in your mind. Every trauma that I’ve had in my life I put in a box and put in the back of my head and forget about it. This experience is making me open all of those boxes and set all of those things free.”
The show’s staff soon showed up in a boat to pick her up.
“My greatest concern at this point is having dry tinder for my fire,” she said on one of her final days. “You can never have enough wood.”
At one point she also had to sew a hole in her sleeping bag that field mice had chewed to remove insulation for their nests.
“I have four things in this world that many do not have,” she mused. “I have love, a home, choice and freedom. I’m very lucky to have those four things.”
Participants were furnished with GoPro cameras to record their time on the island. No camera crew accompanied them.
“I am so happy to have had the opportunity to be able to experience the Canadian wilderness and put my 18th-century living history knowledge and bushcraft skills to the test,” she said after returning home.
Sawyer said since returning to Moriah she’s had requests to teach her survival skills in the area.
“I’m formulating in my head how and where I can teach, as I’ve had a lot of locals ask to learn, which I love,” Sawyer said.
“Most probably Frontier Town, because of parking, toilets and disabled (access) facilities, all important. I’m thinking I’ll do a 15 person raffle drawing for a free class in September, in groups of five, to kick off the teaching program.”
“Alone” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on the History Channel, and streams the next day, with the season finale on Aug. 17. The last survivalist standing wins a $500,000 cash prize.
