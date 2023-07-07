MORIAH — When Moriah resident Melanie Sawyer got the call from the History Channel to spend weeks surviving “Alone” in the Canadian wilderness, her existence was already a preparation for the experience.
Sawyer, 55, lives an off-the-grid, traditional life and readily agreed to be on the 10th-season of the “Alone” program, in which 10 contestants were dropped by floatplane off Reindeer Lake in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada and had to survive on their own far from civilization.
The last person remaining after all others had dropped out got a prize of $500,000.
‘WE DIDN’T HAVE HELP’
But first they had to endure in a place that the History Channel says is “home to vicious predators including territorial black bear, wolves, and moose.”
Filming, which was by the contestants themselves, using GoPro high-definition cameras, started last fall, and Sawyer said she can’t talk much about the show until all 11 episodes have aired. The season began June 8.
“We didn’t have help,” she told the Press-Republican. “We were there by ourselves. We were checked on medically and we had satellite phones.”
Contestants were allowed to take 10 items to help make it.
“I took a long bow,” Sawyer said. “A Ferro rod to start fires, a Leatherman multitool, fishing line and hooks, a sleeping bag, saw, cooking pot.”
She also had meat jerky so she didn’t starve before collecting edible fare, and a snare to catch small animals for food.
“I had an interest in mycology, the study of mushrooms,” she said. ”I found mushrooms. I knew which ones I could safely eat. I am a historical forager, and there’s an encyclopedia of foods I know I can eat. It was an opportunity to test my skills. I loved it.”
Disease-causing bacteria in the lake water used for drinking and cooking was a concern, she said, and she didn’t think a filter was enough.
“I boiled the water, every single drop I used,” she said. “I needed to make sure it was safe.”
GETTING TO THE WILDERNESS
One of the first things she did on arrival was build a shelter using tree limbs stacked together with moss between them for insulation and a plastic tarp for a roof.
The temperature there some days didn’t exceed 32 F.
Just getting to Northern Saskatchewan was an adventure, but the History Channel staff really watched over them, she said.
“We left Plattsburgh (Airport) at 5 o’clock in the morning,” she said. “It took a couple days to get there. I can’t say how highly I was looked after. It’s a really interesting way to learn something.”
After arriving in Saskatchewan the contestants had to be transported to the backcountry site.
“They flew us in by water plane. We were scattered around a very large area.”
EATING NATURAL
When the show wrapped, it was a hot shower and not a cheeseburger that was on her mind, Sawyer said.
“My palette is very savory,” she explained. “ I eat natural foods. I tap my trees here twice a year for maple syrup.”
She said she doesn’t eat processed foods, laden with chemicals and preservatives, because it’s not actually healthy.
“The Indigenous people used root crops,” she said. “All sorts of roots were harvested, like camas, a bulb that can be cooked or dried and ground into flour.”
SAWYER LIFE STORY
Sawyer was born on the west coast of England and signed as a model after college. She lived in New York City and finally moved to Moriah with fiance Brian Mccormack to live off-grid.
Their house runs off solar panels for electricity during the day and backup batteries and generators as needed other times.
In 2021, she merged her love of 18th-century history with her traditional lifestyle, foraging and survival skills, and founded Thunderhawk Living History School. Thunderhawk teaches and reenacts at museums, schools and historical sites.
She also operates Wild Foods and Wilderness, which introduces alternatives to store-bought vegetables and fruits.
Sawyer said she enjoys living off the land in Moriah, at a remote place she and her companion call Thunderhawk Mountain.
Their house is at the end of a long, steep dirt road.
“We have to snowshoe up here in the winter,” she said. “We love to go hiking but weather in the Adirondacks changes fast. You have to be prepared. You can get lost in two minutes.”
SEIZE THE DAY
Her lifestyle made her a natural for a TV show about surviving in wilderness.
“I am fascinated by what nature provides,” Sawyer said. “I have my own meat, I have fresh eggs, fish. I have worked to clear my body, to clear the foods we are told we should eat. What you put in your body is what makes you what you are.”
Sawyer is an advocate of the phrase “carpe diem,” taken from Roman poet Horace’s Odes, written 2,000 years ago, and which means: seize the day.
She applied that to her time on the show.
“I am a huge, huge proponent of carpe diem,” she said while catching a fish on episode four. “My mother gave me the impetus to not just sit back but to grab life. It’s one of the best things she could ever teach me. It makes me happy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.