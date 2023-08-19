MORIAH — After a storm that left roads closed and wastewater drains overflowing, Moriah town officials have declared a state of emergency.
The flooding started Wednesday after a storm that dumped two to three inches of rain on the town and its Port Henry hamlet in an hour.
Because a water main was severed and repaired, the town has a boil water order in effect for parts of Broad Street, Forge Hollow Road, Switchback Road, Elk Inn Road, and Tarbell Hill Road. Once satisfactory water samples are tested for two days, it can be lifted.
The Essex County Office of Emergency Services has assisted the town, and the State Office of Emergency Management deployed pumps and generators following the recent flood damage.
“We have extensive damage in many areas,” Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said. “(State) Assemblyman Matt Simpson has been here assessing damages the town received in (Wednesday’s) flash flood. We appreciate his concerns for all his constituents.”
Simpson (R-Brant Lake) said he’s been in contact with the Governor’s Office on help for Moriah.
U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) said she’s also trying to get emergency aid for Moriah at the federal level.
Whitney Street was closed due to the flooding, and Broad Street, Tarbell Hill Road, and Moriah Central School had berm washouts on both sides of the road, with extensive flooding around the school.
“All crews are working around the clock,” Moriah Highway Superintendent Jamie Wilson said. “We want everyone to be able to get in and out of their houses.”
The state of emergency allows the town to purchase materials and hire contractors without bidding, and allows town personnel to coordinate repair efforts.
