PORT HENRY — Each North Country town has its own annual parade and celebration, and for the Town of Moriah, Labor Day weekend is a highlight.
The parade and celebration, the 134th, is one of the longest running events in the North Country with the route lined with American flags as well as hundreds of youngsters anticipating pre-Halloween donations to fill their pockets and shopping bags.
WWII GRAND MARSHALS
The procession commenced with three World War II veterans as grand marshals; Charles Bryant, 97, John Neggia, 97, and Les Pepper, 96. Instead of trudging on foot, rumbling along in armored vehicles or bouncing in a Coast Guard craft in combat zones, they cruised along the friendly parade route in the luxury of a convertible.
The Labor Day weekend event covered three days commencing with the Port Henry Waterfront Farmers Market on Friday.
Next was a Saturday Moriah End of the Summer Town-wide Yard Sale as well as Open Mic at the Town Bandstand followed by M3 II Music Festival at the bandstand, organized by Trish Montgomery. The Music Festival included three bands: A reggae band, Profile; and Barkeater.
The Port Henry Regatta on Lake Champlain, organized by the Port Henry Marina, was scheduled for Saturday with the Parade of Lights in the evening at the Bridge View Harbour Marina and concluding with fireworks from the State Pier.
Sunday’s events included the Marketplace on Church Street featuring area vendors and food trucks. Penelope the Clown, though “retired”, once again donned her iconic pink wig to bring joy and provided facial embellishments to delighted youngsters.
There was also an inflatable obstacle course and games for children. The North Country Travelers Band performed during the vendor market, and Gratto Family Jugglers were scheduled to conclude the entertainment.
