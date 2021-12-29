SARANAC LAKE — Franklin County Public Health officials have updated information on upcoming vaccination clinics.
A series of clinics are scheduled to take place from late December to mid-February in Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake and Malone.
More appointments have been added to a Moderna vaccination clinic at the Holy Ghost Academy on Marion Street in Tupper Lake, scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
Pfizer booster doses will also be available at the Holy Ghost Academy from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for those 16 and older, with Moderna booster doses for people 18 and older available from 1 to 3 p.m.
Drop-ins at Thursday’s clinic are welcome for the Pfizer doses but will be limited by how many vaccines are on hand, with priority given to those who are pre-registered. No drop-in appointments will be available for the Moderna portion of the clinic.
Sarah Granquist, a spokesperson for Franklin County Public Health, said people must be 16 or older to receive a Pfizer booster dose and 18 or older to receive a Johnson & Johnson or Moderna booster dose.
Those who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine should wait at least six months after their second dose before getting a booster shot, while those who received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible to get a booster two months after their initial dose.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations now allow for mix-and-match dosing for booster shots, so people can receive a different booster than the vaccine type they originally received.
More vaccination clinics
• In Saranac Lake, a vaccination clinic will run Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Saranac Lake Free Library on Main Street. The clinic will have Pfizer and Moderna boosters. Drop-ins are welcome but limited dependent on the amount of vaccines at the clinic.
• In Malone, a second-dose clinic for children 5 to 11 years old is scheduled for Jan. 6, at St. Andre’s Outreach Center on Homestead Park. This clinic will run from 4 to 7 p.m. and is for people who had their first dose on Dec. 16.
• From 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 13, there will be a Pfizer first-dose clinic for those 12 and older, and a booster-dose clinic for those 16 and older at St. Andre’s Outreach Center. Drop-ins are welcome, but limited dependent on the amount of vaccines at the clinic. People who register for the first-dose clinic will be automatically registered for a second-dose clinic in the same location from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 3.
• St. Andre’s will host another clinic from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 20 for Moderna first doses and boosters. Drop-ins are welcome but limited dependent on the amount of vaccines at the clinic. People who register for the first-dose clinic will be automatically registered for second doses in the same location from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 17.
For clinic registration links, visit the Franklin County website. Registration links have not yet been posted for the February clinics in Malone but will be promoted as soon as they are issued.
For registration assistance, Community Connections is available at 518-521-3507, while Tri-Lakes Center for Independent Living can be reached at 518-891-5295, and the county Office for the Aging can be reached at 518-481-1526.
Transportation assistance is available to seniors, 60 and older, through Franklin County Public Transportation, Monday through Friday, for seniors on the Demand Runs within Malone, Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake. Hours of operation for Tupper Lake are from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Saranac Lake from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Malone from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This free service can be utilized for transportation to and from vaccine appointments within the three towns. A 24-hour notice is required to arrange transportation. County Public Transportation can be reached at 518-483-9000 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Seniors who have Medicaid can schedule transportation to a vaccine appointment by calling Franklin County Medicaid Transportation at 1-888-262-3975, and seniors who do not have Medicaid can contact the county Office for the Aging at 518-481-1526 for assistance.
For more information, Franklin County Public Health can be reached at 518-481-1710.
To find other vaccination locations, visit www.vaccines.gov.
To find a COVID testing site, visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you.
