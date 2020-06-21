ALBANY — More youth and adult recreational sports in regions of New York currently in phase three of reopening, which includes the North Country, will be allowed to begin games and competition starting July 6.
Soccer, non-contact lacrosse, doubles tennis, rafting, paintball, water polo and swimming (relays and individual) will now also be allowed.
The recent update came from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration, which published guidance expanding on a June 14 announcement that gave the go-ahead to certain “low-risk” youth sports.
The initial sports deemed such were baseball, softball, cross-country, gymnastics, field hockey and crew.
Sports deemed “high-risk” and not allowed to resume games July 6, include football, wrestling, ice hockey, rugby, basketball, contact lacrosse, volleyball and competitive cheer/dance.
“Individual or distanced group training” and “organized no/low-contact group training” is allowed for those “high-risk” sports according to the state’s sports and recreation guidelines.
The level of risk for sports has been determined by the New York Health Department’s interim guidance for sports and recreation during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“These guidelines apply to non-professional and non-collegiate sports and recreation activities (e.g. youth sports), inclusive of indoor and outdoor sports and recreation, as well as organized and non-organized sports and recreation,” the guidance document states.
Guidelines require social distancing to be enforced at all sporting events, and one main requirement stressed is limiting spectators to two individuals per athlete.
Coaches and other non-participants must wear masks if they are to be within six feet of anyone, according to the guidelines, and indoor facilities must be limited to 50% maximum capacity.
A full list of sports and their risk levels as of June 18, according to the state, can be found below.
Any sport that falls under "low-risk" or "moderate-risk" has been cleared for the July 6 restart of competitive events.
More will be added to this report.
—
Lower-risk sports
Individual running
Individual swimming
Individual crew
Batting cages
Hunting/shooting/archery
Cross country
Golf/mini-golf
Toss/bowl games (e.g. horseshoes, bocce, bean bag toss)
Non-motorized boating
Singles tennis
Disc golf
Rock climbing
Ropes courses
Moderate-risk sports
Baseball
Softball
Doubles tennis
Racket games (e.g. badminton, racquetball)
Water polo
Gymnastics
Field Hockey
Swimming relays
Crew (2+rowers)
Rafting
Paintball
Soccer
Non-contact lacrosse
High-risk sports
Football
Wrestling
Ice hockey
Rugby
Basketball
Contact lacrosse
Volleyball
Competitive cheer/dance
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.