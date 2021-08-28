More COVID-19 shots, studies offer hope for US schools

In this March 17, 2020 file photo, Ashley Layton, an LPN at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center, communicates with a person before taking swab sample at a special outdoor drive-thru screening station for COVID-19 in Meridian, Idaho. Hospital facilities and public health agencies are scrambling to add capacity however they can as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise statewide. On Thursday, some Idaho hospitals only narrowly avoided enacting "crisis standards of care," where scarce healthcare resources are allotted to the patients most likely to benefit, thanks in part to statewide coordination. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)